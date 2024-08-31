New K-dramas in September 2024: From The Judge From Hell to Seoul Busters and more

A new month calls for a new lineup of refreshing K-dramas to keep the fans entertained for September. The crisp breeze of fall brings a mix of K-drama genres from heart-pounding thrillers to swooning romantic tales. So, prepare your pumpkin spice lattes and cookies and take a look at the upcoming K-dramas for September, as reported by All Kpop. The K-drama lineup for September is here from Seoul Busters to The Judge From Hell.(@DisneyPlusSG/X)

Upcoming K-dramas in September 2024

Seoul Busters

Release Date: September 11, 2024

Genre: Crime Comedy

Cast: Kim Dong Wook, Park Ji Hwan

Where to watch: Disney+

Plot: The plot of the K-drama follows the story of the country’s lowest-ranked police squad which are known for their poor arrest record. However, the squad’s life changes forever when the elite Violent Crime Team’s leader is assigned to lead them. The episodes will feature a mix of crime and comedy as they tackle mysteries and solve crime.

The Judge from Hell

Release Date: September 21, 2024

Genre: Romance, Crime, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Kim Jaeyoung

Where to watch: Disney+

Plot: The story is about a power-hungry female judge and a compassionate detective who work together to serve justice. Kang Bitna is a demon to punishes the wrongdoers on Earth and sends them to the fiery pits of hell. Han Doan is a sharp-minded but kind-hearted detective. The fantasy drama will be fun to watch as this fire and ice combo will work together for justice.

To My Haeri

Release Date: September 23, 2024

Genre: Romance, psychological thriller

Cast: Shin Haesun, Lee Jin Uk

Where to watch: ENA, Genie TV

Plot: The story follows Joo Eun Ho, an experienced announcer with 14 years in the field, who finds it challenging to achieve public recognition. In addition to her professional role, she adopts a second persona, Joo Hye Ri, a spirited parking attendant born from profound emotional struggles. Meanwhile, her former boyfriend, Jung Hyeon O, has rapidly gained fame as a popular star announcer, but he conceals his deep-seated anguish.

What Comes After Love

Release Date: September 27, 2024

Genre: Romance, Melodrama

Cast: Lee Seyoung, Kentaro Sakaguchi

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Plot: A Korean student, Choi Hong, falls in love with Aoki Jungo while studying in Japan. However, the two eventually parted ways only to meet five years later in Korea. The question is whether the two will come together again or if this is the end.

Iron Family

Release Date: September 28, 2024

Genre: Mystery, Comedy, Romance, Drama

Cast: Kim Jung Hyun, Keum Saerok

Plot: This story explores the significance of family in contemporary times. It chronicles the upheaval faced by a three-generation laundry business when an unforeseen financial windfall disrupts their lives. The drama focuses on the Darim family as they confront the trials and transformations resulting from this unexpected turn of events.