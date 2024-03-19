Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Kang Tae-oh discharged from military: ‘I fixed my bad habits, earned only good things’

Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Kang Tae-oh, who entered the South Korean military in September 2022, was discharged on Tuesday. As reported by Soompi, Tae-oh shared a note saying that he 'fixed my bad habits and earned only good things'. As per the report, Tae-oh was discharged following the completion of his military service as an active duty soldier after approximately one year and six months. (Also Read | Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Kang Tae Oh enlisted in military, fans react) Actor Kang Tae-oh ahead of joining the military.

Kang Tae-oh discharged from military

Kang Tae Oh shared, “I enlisted after receiving great love from everyone after wrapping up ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo.’ I faced the end of my 20s and start of my 30s in the military, and it was a meaningful time during which I fixed my bad habits and earned only good things. I will work to impress with great projects going forward, so please show lots of anticipation and love.”

Tae-oh's journey in military

During his military service, Tae-oh read the memorandum at 2023’s memorial service on Hyeonchungil (Memorial Day in South Korea). He also served as an assistant instructor for the Recruit Training Center.

Actor's next project

Ahead of his discharge, his agency, Man of Creation, shared that the actor is in talks to star in the upcoming drama Potato Research Institute. It is a romantic comedy series set against the backdrop of a rural potato research institute. Kang Tae-oh is in talks for the role of the protagonist.

Tae-oh's note ahead of military

In 2022, ahead of his enlistment, he wrote a note on Instagram, “Thank you for your support and overflowing love. I will come back lively. See you soon.” In photos, he posed in a green hoodie and jeans while covering his haircut in the first two of them.

Tae-oh will reportedly revive his role in season 2 of Extraordinary Attorney Woo this year. Lee Sang Baek of production house A Story told Soompi in a statement, “Thanks to the support of many people, we will produce Season 2 of Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The goal is to air Season 2 in 2024. It is not easy to coordinate the schedules of the cast and production team, so we will have to go through a lot of discussions.”

