Business Proposal’s Kim Se Jeong joins Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun for Drunken Romance: K-drama eyes Nov release

Kim Sejong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun, and Baek Sung Chul are set to headline a new Korean romantic comedy. The production team has expanded the previously announced two-lead cast with this impressive lineup. Kim Sejong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun, and Baek Sung Chul are set to headline a new Korean romantic comedy. (Pic- ENA)

The series, centered around a sales representative for a liquor company and a local brewer, has already generated sufficient fan excitement. With filming underway, the show is reportedly looking for a November release window.

Drunken Romance confirms its cast

Initially titled In the Name of Alcohol, ENA’s new Monday-Tuesday drama is directed by Park Seon Ho, who previously collaborated with leading lady Kim Se Jeong on Business Proposal. On August 5, the network confirmed via its official social media that the actress will be joined by Lee Jong Won, known for Bad Memory Eraser, Knight, and Flower; Shin Do Hyun, recognized for Hospital Playlist; and Baek Sung Chul, famous for How to Be Thirty and Once Upon a Small Town for the new show now titled ‘Drunken Romance.’

When to expect Drunken Romance on OTT?

The network has announced that the show will premiere in November, though a specific date has yet to be confirmed. It remains to be seen whether the K-drama will be available on major streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Disney+ Hotstar.

More about Drunken Romance

Kim Sejeong steps into the role of Chae Yong Joo, a top-notch sales superstar dedicated to her team and her work. Her journey brings her into contact with Lee Jong Won’s Yoon Min Joo, a man with a heart of gold who keeps his emotions tightly guarded. Yoon Min Joo, a successful brewmaster, is known for his empathy but has built a protective wall around himself to manage his emotional sensitivity. The unlikely pair’s paths cross, hinting at a beautiful love story. (Synopsis provided by Newsen)

Shin Do Hyun stars as Bang Ah Reum, a practical team leader who treats the protagonists as his competitors. Eager to stand out and resistant to comparison, he faces a difficult situation when the formidable Chae Yong Joo enters the scene. Finally, Baek Sung Chul plays Oh Chan Hwi, Chae Yong Joo’s best buddy.