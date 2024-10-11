My Demon star Kim Yoo Jung to join Extraordinary Attorney Woo director for new drama?

Kim Yoo Jung is reportedly in talks to star in a new K-drama that is expected to be helmed by Extraordinary Attorney Woo director Yoo In Shik. Kim Yoo Jung is in talks to star in a new drama helmed by director Yoo In Shik. (Instagram )

The preliminary announcement has teased the new project's title as ‘100 Days of Lies’ (literal translation) so far, as per JTBC Entertainment News' report on Friday. Meanwhile, the My Demon actress' agency, Awesome ENT, responded to the buzzworthy discussion by underscoring, “It is one of the projects she has been offered.”

If the South Korean actress, who was last seen in Netflix's Chicken Nugget, positively reviews the offer, she will take on the role of Gyeongseong's top pickpocket. Her character eventually steps into the shoes of an undercover spy for the independence movement at the Japanese Government-General of Korea.

Other new projects on Kim Yoo Jung ad director Yoo In Shik's radar

With Park Eun Bin-starrer Extraordinary Attorney Woo's director Yoo In Shik leading the charge behind the camera, Ryu Bo Ri (Do You Like Brahms, Trolley) is penning the script. Per initial reports, the recently unveiled K-drama will air on tvN. Release date confirmations and other details are yet to be revealed.

In the meantime, Kim Yoo Jung is booked and busy filming TVING's original series Dear X alongside her other confirmed co-stars, Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon, and Lee Yul Eum. The forthcoming web series is slated to premiere in 2025. True Beauty's Hwang In Youp is also gearing up to make a special appearance in the webtoon-based series.

On the other hand, director Yoo In Shik is reportedly collaborating with Park Eun Bin again for another drama The Wonder Fools (previously titled 'The B Team'). In July, South Korean outlets announced that Cha Eun Woo was favourably considering the casting offer to romance the ‘Castaway Diva’ for this brand-new project. You may also know the award-winning director for his work in well-received dramas such as Dr Romantic and Vagabond.