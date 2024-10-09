Ex-NCT member Taeil shamelessly appeared on live stream day after sexual assault charges?

Trigger Warning: Please note that this article contains a discussion of sexual assault. Continue at your discretion. Moon Taeil debuted as a member of NCT in 2016 and was active in the K-pop group's sub-units NCT 127 and NCT U. (SM Entertainment)

Former NCT member Taeil is under police investigation for aggravated quasi-rape against a woman, as reported by South Korean media outlets on October 7. The reports added that the alleged victim is a foreign national who was unconscious and intoxicated as the South Korean singer and two of his acquaintances purportedly sexually assaulted her. The incident reported took place in June 2024. Chosun Ilbo noted that the other two people connected to the sex crime are not celebrities or famous people.

Per new reports, the 30-year-old man is believed to have held an Instagram livestream a day after he was booked on sexual assault charges on June 13, 2024. The shocking development has left netizens speechless as the singer was found to have acted as K-pop idols usually present themselves in a candid light while interacting with their fans. Making a bare-faced appearance without makeup, Taeil acted as if all was well and went on to discuss day-to-day issues like his new hairstyle. He was also seen humming along to songs during the broadcast.

Also read | BTS' Jungkook, Usher almost stood next to each other at 2024 Super Bowl: Why the dream stage collab never happened

At the time, fans had no knowledge of the unfortunate incident in question as NCT’s agency, SM Entertainment, only announced his abrupt departure from the boy band in light of the sex crime scandal on August 28.

K-pop fans react to Taeil's ‘disgusting’ acts

However, as netizens view the situation while connecting the dots and making sense of the hazy timeline due to the lack of reporting on the case, the startling details disgust them.

“What’s wrong with him? Is he a psychopath?” a K-pop enthusiast commented on X, formerly Twitter. “I feel sorry for the victim & her family & his ex members & to all the females in his family because he did an unforgivable act & no sorry can erased what he’s done,” wrote another X user.

Also read | Legendary Dragon Ball Z narrator Doc Harris passes away at 76

A third netizen commented, “It makes me sick how he can even show his face after that.” Meanwhile, a fourth said, “Sex crimes in SK get a slap on the wrist. So he knows he will get a light sentence and be out in no time.”

For a better understanding of what Taeil’s alleged crime entails, South Korean law states that aggravated quasi-rape charges are applicable when a person commits sexual assault while they are armed with a weapon or working with two or more people against a victim who is unable to resist. If the ex-NCT singer is found guilty, he could face at least seven years in prison or a life sentence under Article 4, Section 1 of the Act on the Punishment of Sexual Crimes and Other Crimes.