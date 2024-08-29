Was NCT Taeil's sexual offence case 'covered up' for nearly 2 months? Here's what his agency SM Entertainment said

What has Taeil's agency said

A statement from an SM Entertainment representative read, "Both SM Entertainment and Taeil were notified of the criminal investigation in mid-August. Taeil was then summoned for questioning on August 28 KST." As per the report, the police received the criminal report in June. They, however, "did not notify the suspect of the investigation until August".

Why Taeil exited NCT?

Taeil left NCT after being accused of an unspecified sexual crime, his label announced on Wednesday. His agency, SM Entertainment, released a statement on X, saying the NCT member will depart from the boy band after learning he has been “accused in a criminal case related to a sexual crime.” The label did not specify the nature of the crime.

“We recognized the seriousness of the issue, and we have decided that Taeil can no longer continue team activities. We have discussed this matter with Taeil, and it has been decided that he will leave the group,” the label said. The label added that he’s fully cooperating with the police investigation.

About Taeil and NCT

Taeil was part of NCT, or Neo Culture Technology, a globally popular South Korean group that debuted in 2016. The group currently has over two dozen members divided into several subunits, including NCT 127, NCT Dream, and NCT Wish. Taeil was recently active in NCT 127. Known for experimental music spanning various genres, the group has gained international attention with some releases charting on Billboard lists.

K-pop originated from South Korea and is an amalgamation of pop, R&B and hip-hop sounds from the West while blending cultural elements of the country. It has grown into a global phenomenon, particularly after the success of the boy band BTS in the late 2010s.

