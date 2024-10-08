Legendary Dragon Ball Z narrator Doc Harris passes away at 76
Dragon Ball Z's original English dub narrator, Doc Harris, dies at 76. The voice actor was also a longtime broadcaster in Vancouver.
Doc Harris, famously celebrated as the legendary narrator of over 200 episodes of Dragon Ball Z anime's English dub, has died at age 76. The veteran broadcaster distinctively remembered for his signature episode-closing phrase, “We'll see you next time on Dragon Ball Z,” passed away on Saturday, October 5, according to Broadcast Dialogue. (Also read | Zedd backs Dragon Ball Daima anime theme songs; Streaming platform and more deets confirm | Watch trailer)
Harris, who also had a radio career spanning five decades, reportedly passed away in Vancouver General Hospital a month after a minor surgery. Born Gilbert Auchinleck in Canada, the voice actor opted for Doc Harris as his disc jockey alias in the 60s and 70s. Not solely restricting himself to one thing or another, his career as a voice actor also took him to other stations and worlds of cartoons and video games.
In addition to his most-remembered stint for Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z and some of the franchise's movies, Harris even narrated a once-favourite of the gaming community, Captain N: The Game Master. He also lent his voice to series like Barbie and the Rockers: Out of This World, Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, Camp Candy, Monster Rancher, and other video games, including Hulk and Aegis Defenders and more.
The voice actor shared numerous of these gigs with longtime friend Ian James Corlett, who voiced Goku in the original Ocean Production's Dragon Ball English dub.
Internet pays touching tributes to Dragon Ball Z narrator Doc Harris
“We lost one of the greats today. Though Gilbert Auchinleck has shuffled off this mortal coil, their impact on me and countless others will not be soon forgotten,” he wrote in an emotional tribute to the late voice actor and his longtime colleague on Instagram. “Doc was a HUGE force in my early career. More than just a DH, he lived and breathed music. He also had a keen eye for movies.”
Also read | My Hero Academia Season 7 finale release date confirmed: Where to watch and more details
"I first met him when I was working at the music store and sold him some audio/recording gear. Seizing upon ANY slim opportunity to get my foot in the door, I struck up a relationship with him. In short order he graciously included me in his world. I would do comedy call-in bits with him, and ultimately song parodies and topical music bits.
I remember being struck by the stark difference between his on-air language his REALLY salty off-air linguistic style," he continued.
Corlett concluded the heartfelt note: "This summer, when we were back in vancouver, I must’ve said AT LEAST 10 times “I MUST see Doc on this trip, I owe him so much … well, at least a lunch!”😈
And now it’s too late.
Sorry Doc. I owe you one.
Actually I owe you a hundred lunches.
RIP DOC 💔🤘🏽"
Fans react to the tragic news
An endless stream of comments grew in response to the post. Here are some reactions to Doc Harris's sad passing.
- “Man that voice just shuffled me back to being a kid in the 90's. RIP to a legend and hero to many.”
- “Doc's voice was a strong kind of performance that left something no matter what it was, growing up watching Dragon Ball Z his narration work was what stuck with me and I'm sad to say that I know very little about what else he did but there's no denying he really was incredible at his craft.”
- “His voice single handedly raised a generation of DragonBall fans🙌🙌 it feels like yesterday when i first heard him and your voice when i first watched. Wish i couldve met him at a comic con or something like how i did with you Goku!”
- “Unbelievable news. His voice was one of the most iconic ones of my childhood and now into my early adulthood. What can never be taken away though is that his voice and who he was will continue to live on forever through his work, and that’s something that can never be taken away. You guys must have shared a ton of great laughs together. RIP…”
- “So sad! I feel like we just lost Pauline and Kirby. I just started watching the Ocean Dub with my daughter (she's young enough that the censorship is appropriate). Doc will be missed, he made the recaps and previews so exciting ♥️”
- “Wow, such a huge part of my childhood. RIP.”
- "I could hear his voice, too. "Last time on Dragon Ball Z..."
- “I may not have grown up with Dragon Ball Z but I do remember him fondly as the voice of the legendary Emperor Grogar, the Father of Monsters from Friendship is Magic! Even if the Grogar we saw turned out to be a phony, he still played the character very well and gave us a clear, and mysterious look into the legendary villain from Equestria’s early past! God rest his soul. RIP.”
- “Oh wow…I didn’t expect this at all. I only knew his name as Doc Harris; just his voice was an incredible presence in whatever room it emanated into. Rest easy, Doc; no doubt you were a wonderful human being to boot.”
- "I know his family might find it a little crass, but if anyone deserves to have "Next Time" on their gravestone..." (Ian James Corlett responded to the comment: “he would LOVE that! 🙏”)
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.