Legendary Dragon Ball Z narrator Doc Harris passes away at 76

Doc Harris, famously celebrated as the legendary narrator of over 200 episodes of Dragon Ball Z anime's English dub, has died at age 76. The veteran broadcaster distinctively remembered for his signature episode-closing phrase, “We'll see you next time on Dragon Ball Z,” passed away on Saturday, October 5, according to Broadcast Dialogue. (Also read | Zedd backs Dragon Ball Daima anime theme songs; Streaming platform and more deets confirm | Watch trailer) Many anime fans grew up hearing Doc Harris' narration on the original Ocean Production's English dub of the Dragon Ball series. (Instagram )

Harris, who also had a radio career spanning five decades, reportedly passed away in Vancouver General Hospital a month after a minor surgery. Born Gilbert Auchinleck in Canada, the voice actor opted for Doc Harris as his disc jockey alias in the 60s and 70s. Not solely restricting himself to one thing or another, his career as a voice actor also took him to other stations and worlds of cartoons and video games.

In addition to his most-remembered stint for Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z and some of the franchise's movies, Harris even narrated a once-favourite of the gaming community, Captain N: The Game Master. He also lent his voice to series like Barbie and the Rockers: Out of This World, Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, Camp Candy, Monster Rancher, and other video games, including Hulk and Aegis Defenders and more.

The voice actor shared numerous of these gigs with longtime friend Ian James Corlett, who voiced Goku in the original Ocean Production's Dragon Ball English dub.

Internet pays touching tributes to Dragon Ball Z narrator Doc Harris

“We lost one of the greats today. Though Gilbert Auchinleck has shuffled off this mortal coil, their impact on me and countless others will not be soon forgotten,” he wrote in an emotional tribute to the late voice actor and his longtime colleague on Instagram. “Doc was a HUGE force in my early career. More than just a DH, he lived and breathed music. He also had a keen eye for movies.”

Also read | My Hero Academia Season 7 finale release date confirmed: Where to watch and more details

"I first met him when I was working at the music store and sold him some audio/recording gear. Seizing upon ANY slim opportunity to get my foot in the door, I struck up a relationship with him. In short order he graciously included me in his world. I would do comedy call-in bits with him, and ultimately song parodies and topical music bits.

I remember being struck by the stark difference between his on-air language his REALLY salty off-air linguistic style," he continued.

Corlett concluded the heartfelt note: "This summer, when we were back in vancouver, I must’ve said AT LEAST 10 times “I MUST see Doc on this trip, I owe him so much … well, at least a lunch!”😈

And now it’s too late.

Sorry Doc. I owe you one.

Actually I owe you a hundred lunches.

RIP DOC 💔🤘🏽"

Fans react to the tragic news

An endless stream of comments grew in response to the post. Here are some reactions to Doc Harris's sad passing.