Zedd backs Dragon Ball Daima anime theme songs; Streaming platform and more deets confirm | Watch trailer

The Dragon Ball saga will soon be back on our screens in a brand-new iteration to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama's 1984 original manga, which launched the ever-expansive beloved anime franchise. Under the production banner of legendary studio Toei Animation, the new visionary adventure of the Dragon Ball DAIMA series is ready to take off this October. Dragon Ball DAIMA key art.(Toei Animation)

The upcoming anime chapter will bring alive new franchise pages with captivating characters based on the art by the iconic late mangaka. It will transport Goku and his friend to the unknown “Demon Realm.” In addition to the widely familiar turning small in a conspiratorial twist, new characters Glorio and Panzy will also find a warm place in the ensemble.

Creatives behind Dragon Ball DAIMA anime

Grammy Award-winning artist and music producer Zedd joins the support team, having composed the opening theme song “Jaka Jaan” alongside C&K (CLIEVY and KEEN). Powerhouse collaborations don’t end there, as Zedd also produces the ending song “NAKAMA,” with AI writing and performing the melody.

Directed by Yoshitaka Yashima (key animator of Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge) and Aya Komaki (One Piece series director, Dragon Ball DAIMA was introduced to the world in October 2023 at a special panel during New York Comic Con.

Yuko Kakihara joins the page-turning directorial duo for series composition and scenario, and Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru helms the animation character design.

New voice cast additions introduced in the main trailer recently include Showtaro Morikubo as Gomah, Junya Enoki as Degesu, and Yoko Hikasa as Dr. Arinsu.

Dragon Ball DAIMA release date and streaming details

The forthcoming addition to the numerous Dragon Ball anime episodic series will premiere on October 11. New weekly subtitled episodes will be simulcast for international audiences with the Japanese TV broadcast on Fuji Television.

Crunchyroll is leading the ranks as the official streaming platform for Dragon Ball DAIMA episodes in the US, Canada, Latin America (including Brazil), Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India and Southeast Asia.

Watch the Dragon Ball DAIMA trailer: