 Terminator Zero commands anime ratings on Netflix's Global Top 10; My Hero Academia Season 7 makes gains on local chart - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Terminator Zero commands anime ratings on Netflix's Global Top 10; My Hero Academia Season 7 makes gains on local chart

ByAshima Grover
Sep 10, 2024 02:40 AM IST

Terminator Zero, My Hero Academia, Oshi no Ko and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime were some of the most-watched anime titles in the last week of August.

Netflix's anime spinoff of James Cameron's timeliness Terminator films may have received mixed individual reviews, but the awe-inspiring sci-fi heavy series is a big hit. Its viewership numbers alone make a case for how significantly anticipated this eight-episode release was in the anime realm. In a unique collaborative partnership between Skydance and Japanese studio Production I.G., Terminator Zero maps out a new chapter of the franchise lore in the all-too-familiar terrain of time travel. 

Terminator Zero emerged as the most-watched anime on Netflix in the final week of August, according to its Global Top 10 (non-English) list. Simultaneously, My Hero Academia Season 7 dominated the local ratings chart in the Kanto region of Japan.
Terminator Zero emerged as the most-watched anime on Netflix in the final week of August, according to its Global Top 10 (non-English) list. Simultaneously, My Hero Academia Season 7 dominated the local ratings chart in the Kanto region of Japan.

“A warrior from a post-apocalyptic future travels to 1997 to protect an AI scientist being hunted by an unfeeling — and indestructible — cyborg,” reads the official Netflix description of Mattson Tomlin's creation. While expanding the Terminator universe, the August 29 premiere instantly drifts its focus to a brand-new roster of characters we haven’t met before. 

Within days of its exclusive Netflix premiere, Terminator Zero climbed the charts, securing sixth place on the most-watched TV (non-English) shows in the fifth week of August. The weekly data spanning August 26 through September 1 accounted for 6,400,000 hours viewed in its first week on the Netflix Global TV (non-English) list. The latest anime crossover garnered 1.7 million views, becoming the only anime title to rank on the Global Top 10 titles this week. 

Also read | Certified anime lover and Olympic champion Noah Lyles gives One Piece another try

Anime Ratings in Japan 

Meanwhile, in Japan, a different picture unfolded. Oshi no Ko Season 2 continued its eight-week spell on Netflix’s Top 10 TV list in Japan at #7, being the sole-ranking anime among other TV shows. 

The local viewership chart for the Kanto region in Japan, provided by Video Research, showed a different set of anime titles at the top. Nippon TV’s August 31 broadcast of My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15 impressively made gains on the TV anime ratings chart despite long-running and uncontested household staples like Doraemon, Chibi Maruko-chan and Crayon Shin-chan in the race. The beloved superhero anime only came second to the unbeatable legacy of Sazae-chan leading the list like always. 

Regardless of Sazae-chan sitting atop the Kanto region viewership chart, My Hero Academia Season 7 scored an average household viewership rating of 5.1%. At the same time, other popular ongoing shows like That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 and One Piece also secured vital ranks on the Top 10 anime chart for the final week of August. The former took fifth place with 4.4% average household viewership ratings. Meanwhile, One Piece stood at #7 with a 2.8% score.

Also read | ‘BTS is 7!’: Fans go ballistic as Suga is excluded from ‘K-pop Global Idol Group’ ad amid DUI controversy

August Anime TV Rankings (Week 5 for Kanto region)

AnimeBroadcasting ChannelDate/TimeAvg Household Viewership Ratings
1. Sazae-chanFuji TVSeptember 1 / 6:30 pm6.3%
2. My Hero Academia Season 7Nippon TVAugust 31 / 5:30 pm5.1%
3. Chibi Maruko-chanFuji TVSeptember 1 / 6 pm4.7%
4. DoraemonTV AsahiAugust 31 / 5 pm4.6%
5. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3Nippon TVAugust 30 / 11:40 pm4.4%
6. Crayon Shin-chanTV AsahiAugust 31 / 4: 30 pm4.1%
7. One PieceFuji TVSeptember 1 / 9:30 am2.8%
8. Wonderful Precure!TV AsahiSeptember 1 / 8:30 am2.5%
9. Let's Go! AnpanmanNippon TVAugust 30 / 10:55 am2.3%
10. Cells at Work!!NHK E-TeleAugust 31 / 6: 25 pm1.5%

(Kanto region data source: Video Research

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On