September 2024 anime releases revealed: Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom, Uzumaki and more

Get excited, anime lovers! Crunchyroll, Netflix, and more have announced their September anime line-up. The list may not be long, but it is the perfect one to kick off Fall 2024. The line-up will include shows available to the audience through streaming platforms and some that may be exclusively released in Japan. The list also features animes that will continue to stream new episodes in the month of September. September will be bringing in new anime updates for its viewers(Instagram)

September Week 1 (September 1- September 8)

Romantic comedy Murai no koi, directed by Yoshinobu Yamakawa, was released on September 4, 2024. It is available to watch on Disney+ and Hulu. One Piece Egghead Island Arc episode 1,117 was also released on September 1, 2024. The series is accessible on Netflix and Crunchyroll with a valid subscription plan.

My Hero Academia Season 7 will continue with episodes 16 to 19 in September. Episode 16 of the series is set to release on September 7, 2024, and will be available to watch on Crunchyroll. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian will continue to air Episodes 10-12 in September. The series is streaming on Crunchyroll, and Episode 10 can be viewed from September 4, 2024.

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 10 will stream on September 8, 2024. Fans can watch it on Crunchyroll. The anime platform also announced that Lockdown Zone: Level X will stream on September 6, 2024. Additionally, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction episode 10 will hit the screens on September 6, 2024.

September Week 2 (September 9- September 15)

No Longer Allowed in The World will be introducing episode 10 on September 10, 2024. 2.5 Dimensional Seduction will also be weekly streaming throughout September. Crunchyroll’s The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archnenemies will air on September 10, 2024. Tasuketsu: Fate of the Majority episode 11 will be released on September 11, 2024, and it will be accessible on Prime Video and Crunchyroll. Failure Frame Episode 11 will be ready to stream on Crunchyroll on September 12, 2024.

September Week 3 (September 16- September 22)

Failure Frame Season 1 Episode 12 will premiere on September 19, 2024 on Crunchyroll. Moreover, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 will be releasing Episode 23 on September 20, 2024. I Parry Everything Episode 12 will be out on September 19, 2024. Lastly, Dungeon People Episode 12 will be accessible on Crunchyroll on September 21, 2024. Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom will debut in Japan on September 20, 2024.

September Week 4 (September 23- September 29)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 episode 24, is also set to release on September 27, 2024. Uzumaki will also be releasing its very first adaptation on September 28, 2024, which will be available on Prime Video.