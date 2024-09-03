One Piece Chapter 1125 spoilers: Saturn's fate revealed as new Vegapunk is born

{Warning: Potential spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1125 ahead} One Piece Chapter 1125 spoilers have been leaked online ahead of the September 8 release(@onepiecedaiIys/X)

With the Egghead Arc nearing its conclusion, the anticipation for One Piece Chapter 1125 is at an all-time high. The upcoming issue is set to arrive on Monday, September 9, at 12 am JST, which translates to a daytime release in the US on Sunday, September 8, at 8 am PDT/11 am EDT. As the chapter is one of the most hyped in the Final Saga, its spoilers have already been leaked online on social media platforms like X, formerly Twitter and Reddit. Here's a look at what will likely happen next in Eiichiro Oda's famed manga series:

One Piece Chapter 1125 spoilers reveal Saturn's fate, a brand-new Vegapunk and newly appointed Elder

According to spoilers shared by @ScotchInformer, Chapter 1125 is titled How to Define Death. If the spoilers hold to be true, One Piece fans should brace themselves for a series of shocking twists that include Saint Saturn's demise, the birth of a new Vegapunk, and a new Elder appointed in place of Saturn.

The chapter begins with the defeated Vice Admirals apologising to Saturn, who was the last Gorosei left behind on the Egghead Island, for all that had happened. They suggested following the Straw Hats' trail to Elbaf, only to be declined by Saturn, who asserted that they had achieved what they had planned. However, he pointed out one big mistake, Vegapunk's broadcast.

The spoilers then reveal that the chapter now shifts focus to the Authority Room in the Holy Land of Mariejois, where the other four Elders were present. When Garling Figarland entered the room, he was appointed as the new Elder, Warrior God of Science and Defence, replacing Saturn. Immediately after this shocking twist, the chapter reverts back to the Egghead Island, where Saturn is seen being engulfed in black flames. As his body keeps getting older, he begs Imu for mercy but ends up exploding, leaving only a skeleton behind.

Meanwhile, on the Egghead Island, Punk Records are seen rising in the sky due to Cloud Machine. Despite Vegapunk York's best efforts to stop them, nothing changed as the Elders were transported back, leaving her all alone on the island. As the records, which contain VP's brain, continued to rise, a new Vegapunk with four minds emerged. The entity consisted of the dead Vegapunk satellites- Edison, Shaka, Pythagoras, and Atlas.

Following this, the scene cuts to the Kamabakka Kingdom, where Dragon asserts that the grave situation must be dealt with as quickly as possible. Towards the end of the chapter, it is highlighted that a gruelling war to secure safe places on Earth is bound to happen sooner than expected. The spoilers ended with the revelation that there will be no break next week.