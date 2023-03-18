Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian: Light novel gets VTuber and anime

On Friday, Kadokawa, a publisher from Japan, revealed that the Russian light novel series, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, will be adapted into a television anime. Momoco, the original illustrator, and manga artist Saho Tenamachi provided illustrations in the announcement. Sumire Uesaka and Kōhei Amasaki are set to bring the characters of Alisa Mihairovuna Kujō and Masachika Kuse to life once again in the anime adaptation, having previously voiced them in the drama CD. Kadokawa also confirmed that Pony Canyon will produce the anime adaptation. In addition to the anime adaptation, Alya will also become a VTuber, adding a new dimension to the story.(Kadokawa)

Meet the characters

The story's protagonist Alisa, the 'solitary princess' of Seiren Private Academy. With her striking silver hair and impeccable academic record, she's a force to be reckoned with. But there's one person who manages to get under her skin: the lazy and forgetful Masachika Kuse, who just happens to sit next to her in class. Despite his frustrating habits, Alisa can't help but feel a strange connection to Masachika, even allowing him to use her nickname, Alya.

Despite the tough act Alisa puts on, she reveals her true feelings about Masachika in Russian, a language none of her classmates can understand. However, Masachika is not as clueless as he seems to be. He secretly listens in on Alisa's endearing confessions and tries to make sense of her flirtatious comments. Will he finally realize the depth of her emotions, or will he continue to play dumb and let the language barrier keep them apart?

Sneaker Bunko imprint and manga adaptation

Kadokawa publishes the novels under its Sneaker Bunko imprint, and the sixth volume will be published on April 1. Just when fans thought they couldn't get enough of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, Saho Tenamachi delivered the ultimate treat with a manga adaptation. Launched in October 2022 on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket app, this visual delight is taking readers on an exhilarating ride through the world of Alisa and Masachika. With Tenamachi's signature style and the manga's stunning illustrations, fans are eagerly anticipating each new chapter.

VTuber announcement

In addition to the anime adaptation, Alya will also become a VTuber, adding a new dimension to the story.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian has captured the hearts of many readers, and the announcement of an anime adaptation and VTuber only adds to the excitement. Fans can't wait to see the chemistry between Alisa and Masachika brought to life on the screen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON