From light novel to anime: Unlikely love of Ryūto and Runa comes to life in 2023

Makiko Nagaoka's light novel series, You Were Experienced, I Wasn't, And This is How We Started Dating, is all set to premiere its television anime adaptation in 2023. With the recent release of the anime's first teaser promotional video, fans of the series can't wait to see how the romantic relationship between Ryūto Kashima and Runa Shirakawa will unfold on the small screen.

A sneak peek into the cast and staff

The anime adaptation promises to be a visual treat for fans, with a talented cast and staff working behind the scenes. Natsuki Hanae, known for his roles in Demon Slayer and Tokyo Ghoul, will lend his voice to Ryūto Kashima, while Saori Ōnishi, who has worked on shows like Sword Art Online and Your Lie in April, will voice Runa Shirakawa.

The anime is being directed by Hideaki Oba at ENGI, with Hiroko Fukuda overseeing the series scripts. The characters for the animated series, which are based on magako's original illustrations, are being designed by Yōsuke Itō, while Kei Haneoka is composing the music. The series is being produced by Pony Canyon. Takeshi Takadera, who worked on Yowamushi Pedal, is the sound director.

The plot of the light novel series

The light novel series centres around the unlikely relationship between Ryūto and Runa. Ryūto is a gloomy social outcast who has trouble connecting with others, while Runa is a popular girl at school. Ryuto and Runa's paths intersect when Ryuto loses a game and is forced to ask Runa out.

Despite having different social circles and hobbies, Ryūto and Runa begin to bond over their differences as they spend more time together. Through their relationship, they learn to accept and appreciate each other's unique qualities.

The popularity of the series

The light novel series has gained a significant following since its release under Kadokawa's Fantasia Bunko label in September 2020. The sixth volume of the series was released on Friday, further fueling fans' excitement for the anime adaptation.

In February 2022, a manga adaptation of the novels was launched on Square Enix's Gangan Online website, with Noyama Carpaccio handling the artwork. The manga's third compiled book volume is set to be published on April 12, giving fans of the series more content to enjoy while they wait for the anime's debut.

The upcoming anime adaptation of Keiken Zumi na Kimi to, Keiken Zero na Ore ga, Otsukiai Suru Hanashi promises to be a heartwarming tale of two people from different worlds finding love. With a talented cast and staff bringing the story to life, fans of the series are sure to be in for a treat when the anime debuts in 2023.

