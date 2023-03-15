My Happy Marriage light novel series anime adaptation: Coming to Netflix in 2023

Kadokawa has announced that the anime adaptation of My Happy Marriage, written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka, will be streaming on Netflix later this year. The anime's first visual was also revealed on Netflix's anime Twitter account in English. The anime will premiere on television in Japan in July.

A tale of love and heartache

My Happy Marriage follows the story of Miyo Saimori, who was born into a noble family and raised by an abusive stepmother. She is married off to Kiyoka Kudo, a cold and heartless soldier. Despite their rocky introduction, Miyo begins to open her heart to Kiyoka and sees this as her chance at finding true love and happiness. (Also Read: Bite-sized romance: 6 short romance anime for love on the go)

An all-star cast

The anime stars Reina Ueda as Miyo Saimori and Kaito Ishikawa as Kiyoki Kudo. Ayane Sakura, Kōtarō Nishiyama, Houko Kuwashima, and Hiro Shimono also join the cast as Kaya Saimori, Kōji Tatsuishi, Yurie, and Yoshito Godō respectively.

A talented production team

The series is directed by Takehiro Kubota, known for his work on Gloomy the Naughty Grizzly, at Kinema Citrus, the studio behind Made in Abyss. Takao Abo, who has worked on 22/7 and Macross Frontier, is in charge of storyboards and supervision, while Ami Satо̄, Takahito Ōnishi, and Momoka Toyoda oversee the series scripts. Shōko Yasuda, who previously worked on Happy Sugar Life, designs the characters. The 3DCG director is Yuushi Koshida, known for his work on Ghost in the Shell Arise. The music is composed by Evan Call, who previously worked on Violet Evergarden. (Also Read: Love and adventure await in My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 Anime)

A promising adaptation

My Happy Marriage's light novel series was launched in January 2019 and licensed by Yen Press. The manga adaptation by Rito Kohsaka debuted on Square Enix's Gangan Online website in December 2018 and is being released physically and digitally in English by Square Enix Manga & Books.

For fans eagerly anticipating the anime adaptation, a live-action film adaptation of the light novels is set to release in Japan on March 17. Directed by Kōji Maeda, the film stars Mei Nagano as Miyo Saimori and Takumi Kitamura as Kiyoki Kudo.