My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 16: Exact release date, time and more

The popular anime, My Hero Academia announced the release date of its next episode which will be released according to the schedule. The previous episode left fans holding their breath as the battlefield turned in favour of the villains after Spinner was able to wake Kurogiri from sleep. The Heroes were rendered helpless with this twist and Himiko Toga also transformed into Twice and charged against Hawks on the battlefield for revenge. This left fans anticipating the future of Heroes and the battle. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 16 will be released on September 07 (JST).(Studio Bones)

Also Read: Blue Lock Chapter 274 Spoilers: Charles Chevalier cleverly sets up Rin Itoshi against Ryusei Shidou

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 16 release date and time

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 16 will be released on Saturday, September 07, 2024 (JST) as mentioned on the anime’s official website. The episode will be released at its regular time at 5: 30 am (JST) in Japan. This will translate into a daytime release of the episode for most of the international fans. However, the latest episode will be streamed with a delay of an hour from its release time in Japan. International fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of the release of the next episode.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 01:30 am Saturday September 7, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 04:30 am Saturday September 7, 2024 British Summer Time 09:30 am Saturday September 7, 2024 Central European Summer Time 10:30 am Saturday September 7, 2024 Indian Standard Time 03:00 pm Saturday September 7, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 05:30 pm Saturday September 7, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 05:30 pm Saturday September 7, 2024 Australian Central Standard Time 07:00 pm Saturday September 7, 2024

Also Read: BTS Jungkook's Birthday: How fans in South Korea, India, the US, Japan and more are celebrating

Where to watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 16?

The latest episode of the anime will be available on local TV networks such as Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV and its 29 affiliates worldwide. The episode can also be streamed on platforms such as Netflix, Crunchyroll and BiliBili which is more accessible for the international audience.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 16?

Season 7 Episode 15 will be titled The Chain Thus Far and the episode will pick from the point where Dabi and Toga entered the battlefield of Endeavor. While a fight is anticipated between Dabi and Endeavor, the fans might have to wait for them to be completely isolated for it to take place. Thus, the latest episode might only feature a battle against Toga’s Sad Man’s Death Parade and the appearances of some past enemies turning into allies.