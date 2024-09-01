Blue Lock Chapter 274 Spoilers: Charles Chevalier cleverly sets up Rin Itoshi against Ryusei Shidou

The popular sports manga, Blue Lock is set to release its next chapter in a couple of days. The next chapter will be titled Rival Disqualified according to the alleged spoilers. Blue Lock Chapter 274 will pick up from where it ended in the previous chapter. Blue Lock Chapter 274 will be released on September 03 (JST).(@Blue_Lock_En/X)

To recap the previous episode, Rin Itoshi bypassed Bastard Munchen’s defence to score the perfect goal but did not score it as it was not the goal he was targeting. Hence he began to attack again with fellow Gen X players.

Isagi calls himself the genius of adaptability

Blue Lock Chapter 274 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, September 03 at midnight (JST). The alleged spoilers of the manga saw, for the third time, Rin Itoshi make a run towards Bastard Munchen to achieve his ideal goal. A goal that visualises everything he was risking.

There had been several moments in past matches when Itoshi was not convinced with his goal but he never backed down from scoring it anyway. Hence, Rin’s abnormal behaviour scared Yoichi Isagi, this time, as he was unable to understand the former’s thinking pattern when he did not score the goal.

In the following plot, Rin challenges Isagi to come at him as he resolves to die. He considered Isagi a ‘lukewarm’ player and wanted to come at him with the intent to kill or he would not consider him a rival anymore. Isagi was triggered by this as he knew that he had the resolve to die. However, he was also certain that there had been many instances where he lost and even died in the past and was born again. And, thus, called himself the genius of adaptability, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Rin then switched his attention to Charles Chevalier as the former wanted the midfielder to play on his impulse rather than adjust to his gameplay. Chevalier accepted Rin’s challenge and Isagi also got charged as he moved with the intent to kill.

Chevalier set up Rin vs Shidou

The spoilers then saw Chevalier initiate the attack as he was followed by Kiyora Jin but he fooled him with a Rabona kick. Raichi Jingo and Hiori Yo were left helpless and the only one who could accept this challenge was Rin. This was true until Ryusei Shidou also reached the area where the ball could drop. As Zantetsu Tsurugi moved into man-marking Kunigami Rensuke, Shidou was no longer locked off and moved with the intent to kill as he considered Rin his unofficial rival.

It seemed Chevalier made such a tricky pass to set up Shidou against Rin so that both the players would move to score the equalising goal. He set up an unpredicted attack where either of the strikers could score and reign the field.