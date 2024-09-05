One Piece Episode 1118: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more
Keep reading to know the exact release date and time of One Piece Episode 1118
After a brief delay, One Piece Episode 1117 finally aired last week. Following the revelations about Cobra's death, fans have been left eagerly awaiting the next episode. Since there are no breaks as of now, Episode 1118 is set to arrive this Sunday. So, here's all you need to know ahead of the release:
One Piece Episode 1118 release date and time
The episode titled The Holy Land in Tumult! Sai and Leo's Full-Power Blow! is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 8, at 9:30 am JST. This translates to an evening to late-night release for audiences in the US, Canada, and Mexico. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below.
|Time zone
|Time
|Date
|Day
|PDT
|5:30 pm
|September 7
|Saturday
|CDT
|7:30 pm
|September 7
|Saturday
|EDT
|8:30 pm
|September 7
|Saturday
|GMT
|12:30 am
|September 8
|Sunday
|IST
|6:00 am
|September 8
|Sunday
|ACST
|10:00 am
|September 8
|Sunday
Where to watch One Piece Episode 1118?
One Piece Episode 1118 will first begin airing in Japan on original network Fuji TV. Shortly after the initial broadcast, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. Alternatively, fans can stream it on Netflix, subject to regional availability. However, it is important to note that both streaming platforms require a paid subscription plan.
What to expect from One Piece Episode 1118?
In the upcoming episode, fans can expect to see Sabo cross paths with Cobra. The Mariejois flashback will likely continue, setting the stage for its conclusion in Episode 1119. Additionally, speculative theories suggest that the episode may see a shift of focus towards the Revolutionary Army. While there are no concrete spoilers, fans will have to wait to know what happens for sure.
