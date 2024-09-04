A Minecraft Movie trailer: Jack Black, Jason Momoa come face to face with Piglins. Watch

Warner Bros. unveiled the first trailer for A Minecraft Movie on Wednesday, giving fans a glimpse into the blocky video game universe. Directed by Jared Hess, the film fantasy adventure film is set to hit the theatres on April 4, 2025. In the one-minute and twenty-second clip, Jack Black and Jason Momoa are seen coming face to face with aggressive Piglins. The first trailer for A Minecraft Movie was released on Wednesday(YouTube)

First trailer for A Minecraft Movie released

Set to The Beatles' Magical Mystery Tour, the trailer depicts the vibrant world of Minecraft with striking visuals. The blocky universe is complete with the popular video game's trademark building blocks, monsters, and villains. “Anything you can dream about here, you can make,” says the School of Rock actor in the trailer before introducing himself to a group of misfits, declaring, “I'm Steve.”

Who stars in A Minecraft Movie?

Alongside Black and the Aquaman star, the lead cast for the film includes Emma Myers (Wednesday) as Natalie, Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) as Dawn, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy) as Henry. Additionally, Jennifer Coolidge (Legally Blonde), Kate McKinnon (Barbie), and Jemaine Clement (Men in Black 3) are also set to make an appearance in the A Minecraft Movie.

What is A Minecraft Movie about?

A synopsis for A Minecraft Movie reads, “Four misfits — Garrett 'The Garbage Man' Garrison, Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks) — find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination,” per People.

“To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative … the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world,” it adds.