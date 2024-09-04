Queen guitarist Brian May reveals he lost control of his arm after a stroke, ‘I don't want sympathy’

Brian May, the guitarist of the British rock band Queen, has revealed that he suffered a minor stroke last week. The 77-year-old took to social media Wednesday to share details about his “health hiccup,” which temporarily left him without control in his left arm. May explained that despite the harrowing events, the “good news” is that he can still play guitar. Brian May reveals he lost control in his left arm after suffering a minor stroke last week

Legendary guitarist Brian May lost control in arm after minor stroke

The legendary guitarist revealed that initially, there were doubts about him regaining control of his arm. “The good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days and I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago,” May said.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry ‘missed an opportunity’ to make amends with Prince William, says royal expert

“What they called it was a minor stroke. It was a little scary, I have to say,” he continued, adding that he lost control of his arm “out of the blue.” Praising the doctors, May said, “I have to say I had the most fantastic care and attention from Frimley Hospital where I went blue lights flashing… the lot.”

The Don't Stop Me Now hitmaker explained that he hadn't talked about his health scare before because he “didn’t want anything surrounding (him).” May then instructed his fans not to reach out to him about this. “I really don’t want sympathy. Please don't do that because it will clutter up my Inbox and I hate that,” he said.

ALSO READ: First footage from controversial Trump biopic The Apprentice released. Watch

May reiterated that although he is now “okay,” he has to refrain from exerting himself. “Just doing what I’m told, which is basically nothing. I’m grounded I’m not allowed to go out,” he said. “Well, I’m not allowed to drive, not allowed to get on a plane, not allowed to raise the heart rate too high, not allowed to have planes flying over, which will stress me. But I’m good,” the music veteran added.