Silent brain strokes: What are they? Why do they happen?

Silent brain strokes, unlike normal brain strokes, do not have symptoms. They can go undetected for years. Also known as silent cerebral infarction, silent brain strokes do not have symptoms such as sudden weakness, speech difficulties, or facial drooping. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Raghvendra Ramdasi, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai, said, “Despite their subtlety, these strokes can cause significant damage to brain tissue and may lead to cognitive decline or increase the risk of future strokes. Also called small strokes, silent strokes can happen in a section of the brain without causing any outward symptoms. However, having several silent strokes can still raise your risk of having a big stroke and seriously harm your brain.” “Silent brain strokes occur when blood flow to a part of the brain is temporarily blocked, leading to tissue death," said Dr Raghvendra Ramdasi. (Unsplash)

Why do silent brain strokes happen?

“Silent brain strokes occur when blood flow to a part of the brain is temporarily blocked, leading to tissue death. This can happen due to small blood clots, narrowed blood vessels, or atherosclerosis (buildup of plaque in the arteries). The brain’s ability to compensate for these small injuries can make them go unnoticed, but the cumulative damage can be severe,” added Dr Raghvendra Ramdasi.

Who is prone to silent brain strokes?

Elderly individuals : Age is a major risk factor and can accelerate the chances of silent brain strokes.

: Age is a major risk factor and can accelerate the chances of silent brain strokes. People with high blood pressure : Hypertension is a leading cause of silent brain strokes.

: Hypertension is a leading cause of silent brain strokes. Diabetics : Poorly controlled blood sugar can damage blood vessels, increasing stroke risk.

: Poorly controlled blood sugar can damage blood vessels, increasing stroke risk. Individuals with a history of cardiovascular disease : Those with heart disease or previous strokes are more vulnerable.

: Those with heart disease or previous strokes are more vulnerable. People with a sedentary lifestyle: Lack of physical activity increases the likelihood of stroke.

Silent brain strokes: Subtle signs to not miss

While silent brain strokes are usually symptomless, they often present themselves with mild memory loss, cognitive decline, mood shifts and challenges with balancing and coordination.

Are silent brain strokes fatal?

“While silent brain strokes themselves may not be immediately fatal, they are a red flag. They increase the risk of larger, more debilitating strokes and contribute to the gradual loss of brain function,” explained the Neurosurgeon.

Silent brain strokes: Prevention tips

Manage blood pressure : Keep it within a healthy range to avoid health issues.

: Keep it within a healthy range to avoid health issues. Control diabetes : Maintain blood sugar levels through diet, exercise, and medication.

: Maintain blood sugar levels through diet, exercise, and medication. Adopt a heart-healthy diet : Focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.

: Focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Exercise regularly : Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week.

: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol: Both of these harmful habits can significantly increase stroke risk.

