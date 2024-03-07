The Masked Singer Season 11: Who is Starfish? Fans float Jennifer Coolidge as top guess

The Masked Singer's Starfish has surely captured the hearts of the audience. Clues point to Jennifer Coolidge, but height discrepancy dives deep(The Masked Singer/AP)

Following its debut performance, the character sparked a wave of adoration and speculation among viewers.

Robin Thicke, one of the music show’s judges, was quoted saying it was “easily one of the most lovable costumes ever, most lovable characters ever.”

Judges may have been stumped, but audience seems to have a strong hunch

Many believe that the playful aquatic bard is none other than Jennifer Coolidge.

One fan’s commented, “When Starfish was talking I was hearing Jennifer Coolidge and now that Starfish is singing I still hear Jennifer Coolidge. What a fun performance. That’s gotta be you Jennifer!”

Adding to the several speculations, Starfish dropped a hint, claiming to have been “streamed over 50 billion times and that was only in one year.” So was it for a film, a TV series, or perhaps even TikTok views?

The latter seems plausible, given the viral nature of Jennifer Coolidge’s videos on the platform.

Judge Rita Ora threw a guess of Catherine O’Hara, linking the figure to a “mega hit show,” which she also counts among her favourites.

Other celebrity names the judges tossed into the guessing ring included Molly Shannon and Cheri Oteri.

Assuming the 50 billion streams pertain to television, fans have theorized that Jennifer Coolidge is behind the mask, citing the massive success of ‘White Lotus,’ which garnered over 50 billion streams.

“Is it Jennifer Coolidge cuz that would be so Cool if it was…i mean White Lotus was streamed over 50 bill times and it has to be because of her…” one fan speculated.

Another one pondered, “Wondering if the #StarfishMask is Jennifer Coolidge. She’s been in enough movies and TV shows to be streamed 50 billion minutes.”

But What about Coolidge's height?

However, some fans have identified a potential discrepancy in this theory—Jennifer Coolidge’s height. She is 5’ 10", contrasting with Starfish's shorter stature.

This led one viewer to challenge the prevailing theory: “Y’all are saying Jennifer Coolidge like she’s not the same height as Nick??? Starfish is shorter people!!! Let’s think here!!!”

Who is behind the mask remains a mystery?

The Masked Singer airs live on Fox every Wednesday.