The Idea of You trailer: Anne Hathaway falls for a much younger guy in new rom-com. Watch

Who can resist falling love with Anne Hathaway? Surely not even young rockstars. Anne Hathaway and Nicolas Galitzine in The Idea of You.

The first trailer for Prime Video's upcoming romantic comedy The Idea of You is out. It stars Anne Hathaway (41) with Nicolas Galitzine (29). Anne plays an art manager who falls for Nicolas' gentle rockstar. They meet at Coachella and it is love at first sight. He follows her to her workplace, clearly smitten but she is apprehensive about their age difference. But the fire in their hearts is already lit. (Also read: Anne Hathaway pulls plug on Vanity Fair shoot, storms out in makeup due to THIS unexpected reason)

The synopsis

The official synopsis of the movie reads: Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, The Idea of You centers on Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark. As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for.

About the film

The film is directed by Michael Showalter and also stars Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall, Mathilda Gianopoulos, Raymond Cham Jr., Jaiden Anthony, Viktor White, Dakota Adan.

The film marks Director Michael Showalter’s return to the SXSW Film Festival after six years where he debuted and presented numerous projects such as Hello My Name is Doris (2015) and The Big Sick (2017), both of which won the Audience Award at the festival.