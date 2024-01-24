Anne Hathaway pulls plug on Vanity Fair shoot, storms out in makeup due to THIS unexpected reason

In a surprising turn of events, actress Anne Hathaway departed a Vanity Fair photoshoot on Tuesday morning. The actress left the shoot in the middle while she was still in makeup and dressed. Her departure coincided with the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joining a one-day picket line organized by the Condé Nast Union. Although we don't know exactly why Hathaway left, it adds a new aspect to the current disagreement between the media company and its workers. Anne Hathaway poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid(REUTERS)

Anne Hathaway walks out of the Vanity Fair shoot

According to a source speaking to Variety, the reason the Passengers actress left the shoot midway was upon receiving news that members of her union, SAG-AFTRA, had participated in a one-day walkout in solidarity with unionized Condé Nast staffers.

“They hadn’t even started taking photos yet,” a source spoke to the publication. They added, “Once Anne was made aware of what was going on, she just got up from hair and makeup and left.” The Academy Award winner arrived for the shoot on Tuesday morning in New York. However, when members of the actors' union joined the work stoppage at the publisher's One World Trade Center HQ, SAG contacted Hathaway again, and she withdrew from the shoot. The official confirmation from the star’s side is still pending.

In response to The Devil Wears Prada star’s action, the official handle of the union took to X and wrote, “If Runway had a union The Devil Wears Prada would’ve been 30 seconds long,” they added, “Thank you, Anne Hathaway, for not crossing our picket line.”

All about Condé Nast union strike

Conde Nast recently said they would let go of some workers as part of a plan to reduce costs. This led to a lot of workers protesting on Tuesday morning, with almost 400 of them forming a picket line. Some of these workers were from Vanity Fair, the same magazine Anne Hathaway was there to be in. The company, which owns fashion titans like Vogue and GQ, is facing staff cuts, with CEO Rodger Lynch citing the need for "cost reductions.”