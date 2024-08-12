 Cartoon Network website killed by Warner Bros. How to watch your favorite shows? - Hindustan Times
ByHT News Desk
Aug 12, 2024 08:14 AM IST

Cartoon Network clarified last month that the network or the studio is not shutting down after reports claimed the same.

Warner Bros officially killed the website of Cartoon Network following which all the users are being redirected to a landing page on subscription-streaming service Max. If you want to watch your favourite Cartoon Network shows, you will have to sign up to watch them as the official website of the channel has been pulled down, as per a report in Variety which added that the move appears to be a cost-cutting measure.

The Cartoon Network site previously offered full episodes and video clips for its shows as well as offered free access to its games.

On Max's landing page, a pop-up notification read, “Looking for episodes of your favorite Cartoon Network shows? Check out what’s available to stream on Max (subscription required). Sign up for Max, where you can also create a Kids Profile with rating restrictions and additional privacy protections to keep it fun and kid-friendly! Cable subscribers, continue to enjoy your favorite CN programming on your TV and connected apps as well!”

The Cartoon Network site previously offered full episodes and video clips for its shows as well as offered free access to its games such as "Teen Titans GO!”, “Adventure Time” and “Gumball.”

A Cartoon Network spokesperson said, “We are focusing on the Cartoon Network shows and social media where we find consumers are the most engaged and there is a meaningful potential for growth.” For users on television, the network will continue to offer 11 hours of programming from 6 am to 5 pm daily, the spokesperson told the outlet.

This comes after it was reported a month ago that Cartoon Network was shutting down which the channel refuted by saying, “Cartoon Network would like to clarify that there is no truth to the speculation that the network or the studio is shutting down. With a number of recently announced greenlights, we remain committed to continually investing in innovative content that entertains and inspires our viewers across the globe.”

