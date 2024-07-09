'RIP Cartoon Network’ trends as fans wonder if channel is shutting down. All about the viral claim

There has been a sudden spike in the trend of “RIPCartoonNetwork” on X, which has shocked viewers, with some stating the channel will "shut down". The hashtag became popular after an X account called "Animation Workers Ignited" posted a video with the message "Cartoon Network is dead?!" The viral video also suggested that other studios aren't far behind and referenced layoffs in the animation business. The trend "RIP Cartoon Network" has picked up on social media.

The viral video outlines how Cartoon Network is practically gone, and other studios are not far behind. It also discusses animation workers, claiming that workers would become unemployed in record numbers, and that many workers have been unemployed for over a year.

As the video goes on, it mentions, “That's right when covid first hit, animation was able to animation was able to operate completely remotely. Making it one of the only forms of entertainment that could continue production uninterrupted, but studios decided to pay them back by cancelling projects, outsourcing jobs and laying off artists en masse.” (Also Read: Newspaper clipping with Cartoon Network shows goes viral, people get nostalgic)

It further states, ""But why would they do that? Why else? Greed. Big studios make their finances look better by reducing spending and cutting staff, and CEOs and executives reaping the monetary benefits for themselves. So they wanna reap, huh? I'll show them reap! I don't think you'll be doing much with a plastic scythe, But you can help by spreading the word. Post about your favorite Cartoon Network shows you wish were still around using #RIPCartoonNetwork and #StayTuned for more ways to help TAG (The Animation Guild) by following this account. Animation is under attack. Which side are you on?" (Also Read: Disgruntled social media users blast Cartoon Network as it introduces two nonbinary characters in ‘We Baby Bear’)

Watch the video here:

Here's how people are reacting to the claims of the channel shutting down:

Cartoon Network has not posted any statement on the channel shutting down.