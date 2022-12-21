Newspaper clipping with Cartoon Network shows goes viral, people get nostalgic

Do you reminisce about the good old days when we used to look for the timings of our favourite Cartoon Network shows in the newspaper before going to school or right after coming back home? If yes, then this viral Twitter post is sure to take you on a trip down memory lane. Shared by Twitter user Priyanka Thirumurthy, the newspaper clipping features the TV shows aired back in the 90s starting from 5 am on different channels, including Cartoon Network. And the list shows all our favourite shows from the time, including The New Scooby Doo Movies, Tom and Jerry Kids, The Popeye Show, Dexter’s Laboratory and The Powerpuff Girls.

“This is how a perfect day looked like in 2001!” read the caption of the image shared on Twitter by Priyanka Thirumurthy. The post expectedly attracted thousands of eyeballs and went viral across social media platforms with nostalgic captions.

Take a look at the image below:

This is how a perfect day looked like in 2001! #nostalgia pic.twitter.com/cYtYaurIsz — Priyanka Thirumurthy (@priyankathiru) December 19, 2022

The tweet was made on December 19. It has since gathered more than 75,400 likes, over 12,00 retweets and hundreds of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“These TV schedules single-handedly taught me the 24 hour clock format. Dexter’s Lab at 1700 hours,” posted an individual. “OMG this was perfect. I would check this every morning,” shared another. “I swear, it used to be a ritual to see this column to spot my fav show’s timing or repeat,” commented a third. “Still remember going to nearby tea shop to look for timing for cartoons and start What is start movies? movies!!” wrote a fourth. “That 4pm Power Zone!! TV at its best. I remember racing home in my blue top gear cycle. I would even go to school early so that I can find a corner spot in the cycle shed and scoot out quickly,” expressed a fifth.

