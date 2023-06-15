Disgruntled social media users blast Cartoon Network as it introduces two nonbinary characters in ‘We Baby Bear’

The Cartoon Network show ‘We Baby Bear’ will reportedly introduce nonbinary characters who will use they/them pronouns in an upcoming episode set to air on Saturday, June 17. The animated episode is titled ‘Polly's New Crew.’ In an attempt to be inclusive, the show is set to use two gender-neutral characters – a box and a parrot. The animated episode is titled ‘Polly's New Crew (Cartoon Network/YouTube)

The trailer for the show shows one character saying, “I am the great Winnifred, she/her. Actor extraordinaire!” This is when one of the bears introduces a nonbinary character named Box. “Our crew also has a new addition. They use they/them pronouns, and they make an exceptionally good quiche!” the bear says. Polly the Pirate Captain then flies over and says they, too, use “they/them pronouns.”

Cartoon Network previously warned parents that they “will feature two nonbinary characters and a discussion about pronoun usage,” according to Daily Mail. On March 30, Transgender Visibility Day, the channel tweeted, “Addressing someone using their pronouns and name shows that you RESPECT them as their authentic self! We celebrate the journey of our trans and gender-non-conforming friends on this#TransgenderDayofVisibility!”

Disgruntled social media users are now attacking Cartoon Network, with one of them saying, “Cartoon Network’s “We Baby Bears” is a children cartoon show. This episode introduces a non-binary box character that goes by they/them pronouns. But, of course they are not after your kids!" One user commented on the post, “That would be removed from my TV!” Another said, “That’s disgusting. That’s obviously targeting really young kids.” While one user said, “Just trying to get at kids. Disgusting and evil, I feel like I say that a lot. Seems like it’s everywhere,” another wrote, “Technology is killing our children and as for me… grandchildren”.

‘We Baby Bears’ is a TV series developed by Manny Hernandez, and is a spin-off prequel of the animated series ‘We Bare Bears’, created by Daniel Chong. It premiered on January 1, 2022. The show was renewed for a second season on January 31, 2022, and will premiere on June 17. The series traces the story of Grizz, Panda, and Ice Bear searching for a new home in a magical teleporting box.