Hindenburg's new report: How stock market is expected to react today?

Sensex and Nifty have seen volatility in the previous week owing to global concerns of an impending US recession. Market experts believe that the fresh allegations of the US short seller firm Hindenburg against Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch are expected to impact the stock market today owing to which investors and traders should brace for more volatility. Gautam Adani, the chairperson of the Adani Group is seen. (Reuters)

Owing to this, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd are among 10 Adani Group stocks to look out for today along with the shares of 360 ONE WAM Ltd. Listed REITS would also be in focus as Hindenburg claimed Sebi proposed and implemented a raft of REIT legislation.

Will there be a major fall in the stock market?

Market analysts believe that any impact on the stock market, if at all, would be knee-jerk and short-term in nature. Vinit Bolinjkar of Ventura Securities said that Hindenburg is "recycling the same thing. They are trying to connect one event around and into the other, without giving any evidence of criminality. It is old wine in a new bottle, recycled and desperate."

Deepak Shenoy of Capitalmind said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “Thoda zyada ho gaya, I feel, basically they have gone into sensationalism. There is hardly any substance.”

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, "Most of the claims in the report are already known to the market. Such reports have circulated for some time. Except for a potential knee-jerk reaction lasting a day or two, I doubt the fresh report will significantly harm the Adani group’s earnings potential in the medium to long term."