Jack Black to star in upcoming Minecraft movie

Minecraft, the world’s most popular video game, is coming to the big screen with a star-studded cast. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Jack Black, Jason Momoa Lead Minecraft's Movie Cast(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

On Tuesday (Jan. 2) Deadline revealed that Jack Black and Jason Momoa will headline the movie adaptation of the Mojang Studios’ game, which is distributed by Microsoft.

The film is being produced by Vertigo, Legendary, Mojang/Microsoft and Momoa’s On the Roam banner.

The movie’s plot and writing credits are still a mystery, but the outlet reported that Black will play Steve, the main character of the game, who explores and builds in a pixelated world. Momoa’s role is still unknown, but he is likely to bring his charisma and action skills to the project.

The film will also feature Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks and Sebastian Eugene Hansen in supporting roles.

What is Minecraft?

For the last half-decade Minecraft has been a sensation in the gaming industry, with over 300 million copies sold and nearly 140 million monthly active players. The game allows players to create and explore infinite worlds, either alone or with friends, using various blocks and materials. The game has spawned multiple spin-offs, merchandise, books and even an educational edition.

More about the upcoming movie

The film is directed by Jared Hess, who is best known for his comedy films Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre. The producers include Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Momoa, Torfi Frans Olafsson, Vu Bui and the late Jill Messick. The executive producers are Todd Hallowell, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza and Jonathan Spaihts.

This is not the first time that Black has ventured into the video game-to-movie genre. He voiced the villain Bowser in the smash hit The Super Mario Bros Movie, which was the second highest-grossing movie of 2023, earning $1.36 billion worldwide. He also co-wrote and sang the movie’s love song “Peaches,” which earned him his third Golden Globe nomination.

Black also won an Emmy for his voice work in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, a spin-off of the successful animated franchise that has grossed $1.8 billion through three films. He will reprise his role as Po, the lovable panda warrior, in Kung Fu Panda 4, which is slated for release on March 8.

Black will appear in Borderlands, another video game adaptation, which will hit theatres on August 9. Black is also known for his roles in the Jumanji and King Kong movies, as well as his musical comedy duo Tenacious D, which won a Grammy in 2015.