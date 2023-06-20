Wednesday's star werewolf, Emma Myers lands her next big role in BBC's adaptation of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

Wednesday star Emma Myers has been cast in BBC’s A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder for the lead role of the teenage detective, Pippa Fitz-Amobi. The television adaptation of Holly Jackson’s best-selling mystery thriller will span over 6 episodes of roughly 45 minutes each. Myers will star opposite newcomer Zain Iqbal who has been cast as Ravi. Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in Netflix's Wednesday(Netflix)

The story is being adapted by film writer, Poppy Cogan who is best known for her work on Red Rose. She, along with Zia Ahmed, Ajoke Ibronke, and Ruby Thomas, is responsible for writing the script. Actress and writer Dolly Wells, writer and director of the comedy-drama Good Posture, will be directing the show.

The executive producers include Lucy Richer and Danielle Scott-Haughton for the BBC, Matthew Read, Matthew Bouch, and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures, as well as Holly Jackson, Poppy Cogan, and Dolly Wells. Florence Walker is also a producer for the show.

Production is set to begin later this year. The show will be filmed in England.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder follows Pip as she attempts to uncover the true murderer of a schoolgirl, Andie Bell. The police arrested Andie’s boyfriend Sal Singh and closed the case. But Pip doubts he is the true culprit and is determined to catch the person truly responsible for Andie’s death.

“From the moment we announced that A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder was coming to the BBC I know there’s been a huge amount of speculation from fans about who will play Pip and Ravi,” says Fiona Campbell, Controller of Youth Audience, BBC iPlayer and BBC Three, in a statement. “In Emma and Zain we’ve found two actors who embody the characters so perfectly it will feel as though they’ve stepped straight from the pages of Holly’s books onto our screens. I can’t wait for BBC Three viewers to see them in action.”

Furthermore, author Holly Jackson stated, “I am so unbelievably excited that Emma is our Pip. She is phenomenal and this role was truly always meant to be hers. And we found our perfect Ravi in Zain. I can’t wait for us all to be able to watch their scenes. I smile every time I see them together, because I know that we’ve pulled off the impossible, and Emma and Zain are the only two people I would trust to bring these characters to life. Everyone’s going to be just as thrilled as I am.”

Emma Myers is best known for her role as Wednesday Addams' werewolf roommate, Enid Sinclair, in Netflix's Wednesday