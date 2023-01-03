Jenna Ortega-starrer Wednesday season two might not air on Netflix. Here's where it might go

Hit series Wednesday, which currently airs on Netflix, could move to another streaming platform for season two. The supernatural show, which stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, premiered on Netflix in November 16 last year. However, the rights of the series belong to Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM). (Also read: Netflix's Wednesday tops Stranger Things record for most hours viewed in a week)

Last year, Amazon and MGM closed an $8.5 billion merger and its streaming platform Prime Video could take on the new season of the show. Wednesday has not yet been renewed for a second season by Netflix but the show's global success guarantees it will be back.

A report in The Independent states that Netflix may have to strike a deal with Amazon in order to air season two. However, it is not yet final that the series would leave Netflix. Last year, the trade website Deadline had reported that Amazon was not planning to make all MGM content exclusive to Prime Video.

According to report, the producers of the series have already begun looking at filming locations and planning storylines for the new season. Lead actor Jenna had shared her wish for the new season and Wednesday. She told Entertainment Tonight in an interview, "I kind of want her to be darker. I want her to get more in the nitty-gritty of things and not play things so safe. Because there are a lot of lines about her saving the school and doing whatever, but for me, her main drive with the monster is of a competitiveness. Kind of, ‘Man, how’s this guy doing this?’"

Wednesday has become the second most popular English-language series on Netflix. It beat out Stranger Things to score the most viewing time in a single week for an English-language series with more than 400 million hours in one week. The spin-off series crossed 1.02 billion total hours viewed in just three weeks since its debut, with over 150 million households streaming the show. It joins Stranger Things Season 4 and Squid Game in reaching the billion hours mark.

Besides Jenna, Wednesday also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Fred Armisen and Christina Ricci. Wednesday is nominated in two categories at the upcoming 80th Golden Globes including Best Television Series (Comedy) and Best Actress for Jenna. The awards will be announced on January 8.

