Netflix's Wednesday tops Stranger Things record for most hours viewed in a week

Netflix’s newly-released scripted series Wednesday is on a record-breaking high. Since its debut last week, the series has now gone on to hold the record for the most viewed hours for an English-language series in a week in the history of the streaming service, surpassing the popular season 4 of Stranger Things, according to the streamer’s internal data measurement. (Also read: Fans call Jenna Ortega's Wednesday ‘iconic’, flood Twitter with her praise: 'Sorry but I’m completely obsessed')

Released on November 23, viewers have watched the series, based on Charles Addams’ classic comic strip, for over 341.2 million hours, and is currently trending on number one in 83 different countries all over the world. The previous record was held by Season 4 of Stranger Things that garnered a viewership of over 335 million hours in a single week from May 30 to June 5. Stranger Things 4 still has the record for the most-watched Netflix English-language series in its first 28 days on the platform, with viewership around 1.35 billion hours.

The Tim Burton-directed and produced series, which stars Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones, follows the Addams family’s 16-year-old sardonic and uncompromising goth daughter who gets enrolled in a new boarding school, Nevermore Academy, where she finds herself surrounded with mysterious spirits and supernatural creatures. Even though a new season is reportedly in the works, Netflix has not made any official announcement yet.

For the weekly Top 10 list, 1899 remains at second on the English-language TV series list with 87.89 million hours of viewership after the first week, while Season 5 of The Crown slipped to the number 3 spot, ending its two-week run at the top of the chart with 42.36 million hours viewership. Other than Stranger Things 4, the other titles in the top 10 most-watched English-language series include Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (856.2 million hours), the second season of Bridgerton (656.2 million hours), Inventing Anna (555.1 million hours) and season 4 of Ozark (491 million hours).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail