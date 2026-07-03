Are Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire dating? Viral kiss photos from Michael Rubin's White Party spark buzz

Maguire was previously married to the prominent jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, 48, but the two separated back in 2016.

The scenario unfolded after Maguire and Silva were spotted sitting in a box with other celebrities at the Super Bowl a few months ago. In her Instagram stories, Silva shared a picture of herself with her legs spread, revealing her close relationship with Maguire.

Several posts claimed the pair were seen kissing during the star-studded event.

Photos of rapper Ice Spice and actor Tobey Maguire from Michael Rubin's annual White Party on Wednesday have gone viral across social media, prompting widespread speculation.

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What happened at Michael Rubin's White Party? Michael Rubin's annual White Party is among the biggest celebrity gatherings of the summer. Hosted in the Hamptons, the invitation-only event regularly attracts stars from music, sports, film and business.

This year's guest list included Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire, whose appearance together sparked the latest viral moment from the celebration.

Ice Spice, 26, and Maguire, 51, are allegedly seen kissing at the White Party, according to pictures that went viral on social media this afternoon.

The photographs show Ice Spice leaning toward Maguire while the actor appears to hold her arm. Another image captures the two speaking face-to-face.

At present, there is no official confirmation supporting the claim that the two kissed. Neither celebrity has commented publicly, and no representative has issued a statement regarding the viral images.

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Viral images fuel online speculation Ice Spice, one of hip-hop's most recognizable young artists, has remained in the spotlight through music releases and public appearances.

Maguire, best known for portraying Spider-Man in Sam Raimi's trilogy, continues to make occasional appearances at major entertainment and social events.

Some social media users were surprised about the pairing. But some others shared an expectant reaction with memes.

A user on X wrote, “This is such a random pair, but Tobey is known for dating younger girls. I remember he was spotted with Lily Chee at Rubin's 2024 All White Party.”

One user made a meme paying ode to one of Maguire's Spiderman Triology kiss with Mary Jane and replaced her with Ice Spice in an animated picture. The picture was captioned, “This was not on my 2026 bingo card.”