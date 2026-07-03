Taylor Swift's marriage rumours spark fresh interest in astrology. Here's why

Marriage rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have once again put the couple in the spotlight. On July 2, reports from Page Six, later picked up by several entertainment outlets, claimed the pair had already exchanged vows in a private ceremony before a larger celebration planned for the Fourth of July weekend. Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the reports, but the speculation quickly spread online and sparked another trend: astrology fans began revisiting Swift's birth chart. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ahead of their upcoming wedding, as the NFL star plans a low-key bachelor party in the Bahamas. (Instagram)

This is not the first time a major Taylor Swift headline has led to a spike in astrology conversations. Whether it is a new album, a record-breaking tour, or relationship news, many fans turn to astrology to better understand the singer's personality and life journey.

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Why fans look beyond Taylor Swift's zodiac sign Taylor Swift was born on December 13, making her a Sagittarius. For astrology followers, however, a Sun sign is only one part of the picture.

Astrologers often study a person's birth chart, which maps the positions of the Sun, Moon, and planets at the time of birth. They believe it can offer insight into personality, emotional patterns, communication style, and the way someone approaches relationships.

That is why major milestones in Swift's life often renew interest in her chart among astrology enthusiasts.

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Can astrology predict marriage? Most astrologers say no.

While many people enjoy discussing celebrity birth charts, astrologers generally caution against using astrology to confirm rumors or predict specific events, including engagements and marriages. They say birth charts are better suited to understanding personality traits and life themes than forecasting exact milestones.

Relationship readings also typically involve comparing the birth charts of both partners. Even then, astrology is regarded as a belief system rather than a science.

Why celebrity astrology keeps growing Celebrity astrology has become increasingly popular on Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, and YouTube, where fans regularly discuss the birth charts of actors, musicians, and athletes after major public moments.

Taylor Swift remains one of the most searched celebrities in astrology because her career and personal life continue to draw global attention. Each new headline, whether it is about music, awards, or relationships, often brings a fresh wave of interest in her zodiac sign and natal chart.

As the latest marriage rumors continue to circulate, astrologers say the renewed curiosity is less about finding proof of what will happen next and more about understanding why astrology remains such a popular lens through which fans interpret celebrity stories.