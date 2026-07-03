Taylor Swift's marriage rumours spark fresh interest in astrology. Here's why
While people enjoy discussing celebrity birth charts, astrologers generally caution against using astrology to confirm rumours or specific events and marriages.
Marriage rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have once again put the couple in the spotlight. On July 2, reports from Page Six, later picked up by several entertainment outlets, claimed the pair had already exchanged vows in a private ceremony before a larger celebration planned for the Fourth of July weekend. Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the reports, but the speculation quickly spread online and sparked another trend: astrology fans began revisiting Swift's birth chart.
This is not the first time a major Taylor Swift headline has led to a spike in astrology conversations. Whether it is a new album, a record-breaking tour, or relationship news, many fans turn to astrology to better understand the singer's personality and life journey.
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Why fans look beyond Taylor Swift's zodiac sign
Taylor Swift was born on December 13, making her a Sagittarius. For astrology followers, however, a Sun sign is only one part of the picture.
Astrologers often study a person's birth chart, which maps the positions of the Sun, Moon, and planets at the time of birth. They believe it can offer insight into personality, emotional patterns, communication style, and the way someone approaches relationships.
That is why major milestones in Swift's life often renew interest in her chart among astrology enthusiasts.
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Can astrology predict marriage?
Most astrologers say no.
While many people enjoy discussing celebrity birth charts, astrologers generally caution against using astrology to confirm rumors or predict specific events, including engagements and marriages. They say birth charts are better suited to understanding personality traits and life themes than forecasting exact milestones.
Relationship readings also typically involve comparing the birth charts of both partners. Even then, astrology is regarded as a belief system rather than a science.
Why celebrity astrology keeps growing
Celebrity astrology has become increasingly popular on Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, and YouTube, where fans regularly discuss the birth charts of actors, musicians, and athletes after major public moments.
Taylor Swift remains one of the most searched celebrities in astrology because her career and personal life continue to draw global attention. Each new headline, whether it is about music, awards, or relationships, often brings a fresh wave of interest in her zodiac sign and natal chart.
As the latest marriage rumors continue to circulate, astrologers say the renewed curiosity is less about finding proof of what will happen next and more about understanding why astrology remains such a popular lens through which fans interpret celebrity stories.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More