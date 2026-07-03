Which of Travis Kelce's Chiefs teammates will attend Taylor Swift wedding? Odds revealed amid ‘secret’ invitees list

Although the odds appear to date back to last month, they listed Patrick Mahomes as the overwhelming favorite, giving the Chiefs quarterback a reported 99% chance of attending the ceremony.

An X account with more than 400,000 followers, NFL Rumors, recently shared a screenshot of betting odds from Polymarket for the market titled, “Who will attend Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding.”

However, prediction markets have already begun offering odds on which Kansas City Chiefs players are most likely to attend the wedding at Madison Square Garden.

While the couple has yet to reveal an official guest list, speculation continues to build over which Kansas City Chiefs players will join Kelce at the highly anticipated wedding, making it a hot topic among the NFL community.

The couple has kept plans for the celebration largely under wraps, with very few official details emerging ahead of the big day.

Travis Kelce and global pop superstar Taylor Swift are reportedly set to tie the knot on July 3 in a ceremony widely expected to be one of the most high-profile weddings in recent memory.

The 30-year-old quarterback appears to be one of the strongest candidates to attend the wedding, considering Travis Kelce was part of Mahomes' wedding party when he married in 2022.

Many expect the Chiefs quarterback to return the favor. Beyond Mahomes, several members of the Chiefs are expected to have received the invitations.

Other most likely attendees from Chiefs Given Kelce's close relationships within the organization, it is widely believed that many of his current and former teammates, coaches, and other team personnel will likely be part of the celebration.

Another prominent name expected to attend is Andy Reid. The Kansas City Chiefs head coach has already fueled speculation about his presence after dropping a few hints in recent months.

On June 25, Kansas City-based Peters Clothiers shared an Instagram post revealing that Reid had picked up his suit, further adding to the belief that he is preparing for the occasion.

Also read: Inside Travis Kelce’s fake Taylor Swift ‘breakup contract’: The untold mystery behind the leak

The coach also made comments during an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show in May, where he jokingly addressed whether he would be attending the wedding.

"Well, listen, I've cut back on the cheeseburgers a bit now that I'm older so I can get in the tuxedo. There's a chance I'll be there,” the head coach said.

Knicks receive invitation Reports that surfaced a day before the wedding also claimed that the entire championship-winning starting lineup of the New York Knicks had received invitations to the celebration, further adding to the star-studded guest list expected for the event.

Music legends reportedly joining The wedding celebrations may also include performances from a pair of music legends.

According to Page Six, rock legend Stevie Nicks and country star Tim McGraw are rumored to be part of the event's entertainment. Both artists have maintained close professional and personal ties with Taylor Swift over the years.

Also read: Taylor Swift reportedly invites Knicks championship starters to wedding; inside her years-long bond with the franchise

However, neither the reported performances nor the entertainment lineup has been officially confirmed.

Road closures fuel speculation Reports suggest the wedding could welcome more than 1,000 guests, while a rehearsal dinner is expected to be held the night before at the Infosys Theater inside Madison Square Garden.

Speculation surrounding the venue has also intensified following reports of road closures in the area and a surge in hotel bookings nearby.