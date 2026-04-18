Is Ice Spice pregnant? Viral rumors swirl amid LA McDonald’s fight video

Rumors circulating on social media claiming that rapper Ice Spice is pregnant have gone viral across multiple platforms. However, there is currently no verified evidence or official confirmation to support the claims, and they appear to stem from fake, unsubstantiated online posts. Social media claims rapper Ice Spice is pregnant with NFL star Stefon Diggs, but no confirmation as separate fight video fuels online frenzy. (AFP)

The rumor A widely shared post attributed to HoopsCrave, along with similar claims on Facebook, further fueled the speculation, suggesting the rapper is expecting a child and naming NFL player Stefon Diggs as the alleged father.

HoopsCrave is known for publishing parody-style content, and the claims have not been supported by any credible sources.

Viral fight video The speculation surfaced alongside a separate viral video allegedly showing Ice Spice involved in an altercation at a McDonald’s in Los Angeles on Friday, in which she appears to be slapped by a fan.

This story is being updated.