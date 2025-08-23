Ice Spice and Diamant Blazi stir dating rumors – Is it over with Sauce Gardner?

It seems like Ice Spice has a new companion in her life. The 25-year-old rapper, best known for hits like Deli, was recently spotted spending time with French basketball player and TikTok star Diamant Blazi, 20. Their outing has quickly fueled speculation that her rumored relationship with NFL star Sauce Gardner may have ended. Ice Spice attended the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music earlier this month.(Getty Images via AFP)

According to Just Jared, Ice Spice and Diamant were seen having lunch together at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood on Wednesday, August 20. What really caught fans’ attention was that the two were spotted holding hands, sparking rumors that they might be dating.

Breakup with Sauce Gardner?

Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner, 24, first sparked dating rumors in February when fans noticed the New York Jets cornerback in the background of one of her videos. The buzz grew stronger when the two attended an Oscars after-party together in March.

In June, Gardner mentioned Ice Spice during an interview with TMZ, saying that they were “having a good time,” confirming that the two were indeed close. However, with Ice Spice now stepping out publicly with Diamant Blazi, fans are speculating that her romance with Sauce may be over. Neither Ice Spice nor Sauce Gardner has publicly addressed the current rumors.

Ice Spice’s career continues to grow

Even as her personal life makes headlines, Ice Spice is keeping busy with new projects. She recently joined the cast of the upcoming SpongeBob SquarePants movie, marking another milestone in her career.

The animated movie featuring Ice Spice shows how far she has come in all these years. Her journey from a rising rap star to mainstream entertainment has made her a household figure, Just Jared reported.

