Who is Diamant Blazi, TikTok star linked to Ice Spice amid Sauce Gardner break-up rumors?

Ice Spice, the Bronx rapper, was recently spotted in West Hollywood with a new companion, and it wasn’t New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner. Rapper Ice Spice and TikTok star Diamant Blazi seen together, while source downplays relationship speculations with Sauce Gardner.(AFP, Instagram/Diamant Blazi)

On Monday night, Ice Spice was photographed leaving Cecconi’s restaurant alongside Diamant Blazi, a French basketball player and social media star with a following of more than 7.3 million on TikTok. The sighting has already prompted much speculation about her relationship with Gardner, and some people have assumed that they must have broken up quietly.

TMZ cited a source close to the rapper who downplayed the buzz, explaining that Ice and Blazi were “just enjoying time together.”

Who is Diamant Blazi?

At just 21, Blazi has made a name for himself as both an elite basketball prospect and a massive TikTok personality. His videos mostly feature lifestyle and hoop highlights.

Born in France, Blazi has spent the past few years on the basketball court. His growing visibility on TikTok has also positioned him as a crossover figure — someone as comfortable with a basketball in hand as he is with a camera.

Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner’s relationship history

Rumors about Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner first surfaced in April, when the two went Instagram official with a mirror selfie. Just two months later, Gardner addressed the chatter, staying coy about whether the two were truly dating.

“We cool,” he told TMZ when asked about Ice. Pressed further on whether they had split, he added: “It’s still the same for real. I ain’t trying to speak too much on it.”

“We just be having a good time. Two young individuals. She’s from New York, I play in New York. She’s talented, real talented at what she do — same for me. Two people that get hated on that’s really good at what we do, so we’ve got a lot in common,” he added further.

The pair had been seen together at several events over the past year, from courtside at Madison Square Garden to vacationing in Lake George. They also attended the Oscars afterparty in March and the Super Bowl with Taylor Swift.