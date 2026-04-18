Ice Spice assault video: Who is Vayah? Woman slaps rapper in Hollywood McDonald's

Video footage of the entire incident was shared by TMZ, who also reported that Ice Spice's lawyer planned to press charges. “The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly. We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security,” attorney Bradford Cohen said.

Ice Spice, the rapper, was slapped by a fan when having a meal at a Hollywood McDonald's . Ice Spice and the fan also traded insults and got into a further altercation outside.

TMZ identified the woman who attacked Ice Spice as Vayah. Here's all you need to know about her.

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Who is Vayah? The woman who attacked Ice Spice, Vayah, gave TMZ her version of events. She claimed that Ice Spice was very rude to her when she was just trying to show some love for the star.

Vayah also claimed that Ice Spice had called her a ‘bitch’ and she'd slapped her in turn for it. In the McDonald's video from Wednesday morning, Ice Spice can be seen sitting in a booth with a friend, talking. Vayah then enters and goes to their table, seemingly asking the other woman to slide over so she could sit with them.

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Ice Spice and her friend don't appear to like it and appears to point to a door, as if to indicate that Vayah should be on her way. She in turn does not seem to take it well and hits Ice Spice at this point.

Vayah can be seen being taken out of the store while Ice Spice jumps over tables to follow her. Footage from outside shows Ice Spice and her friend trade words with the others after the latter's phone was broken during this incident. Cuss words can be heard in the clip, which are censored out.

Another clip from across the road shows the fan throw yet one more punch at Ice Spice leading to another scuffle between the two. A video of Vayah explaining her side of things was also shared.