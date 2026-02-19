McDonald fires back at claims Australia prioritised Tests over T20s after World Cup exit: ‘We’ve been fully locked’

Australia endured a shocking early exit from the T20 World Cup after defeats to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka saw them knocked out of the Super 8 stage, even with one group match still remaining. History repeated itself, recalling their 2009 disappointment, as Mitchell Marsh and his teammates faced a humbling campaign. Once considered a dominant force in T20 cricket, Australia’s failure to advance highlights a rare low point for the side, leaving fans stunned and questioning what went wrong in this year’s tournament. The loss to Zimbabwe served as a wake-up call for the Australian team, with many critics feeling they had focused more on Test cricket, particularly the recently concluded Ashes, and neglected preparation for the T20 format. Andrew McDonald rubbishes claims Australia favoured Tests over T20. (AFP)

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald dismissed claims that the team was downplaying the ongoing ICC event, insisting that the tournament has been a major focus for the side. He emphasised that suggestions of prioritising other formats over the T20 World Cup are completely unfounded, pointing to Australia’s 2021 title and the high expectations placed on the team in the shorter format.

"We've been fully locked into this World Cup for a period of time - this is one of our priorities," McDonald said on Thursday. "I have heard that sort of narrative that T20 World Cups don't matter to us. I think all that is a response to the performances of Australian cricket teams in these competitions. I think we won the one in 2021 and we haven't been as successful since that point in time and the expectations on the Australian cricket team are high and rightfully so. But to sit back and say that we're prioritising other formats or other versions of the game and not the T20 World Cup is entirely false."

“We've got a pretty sort of devastated group”: McDonald Ahead of Australia’s final group match against Oman, McDonald described his team as a “devastated group,” acknowledging the side’s disappointing campaign and the position they had brought themselves into. He said while the upcoming match is now a dead rubber, the team hoped to regroup and finish on a positive note.

"We've got a pretty sort of devastated group, it's fair to say," McDonald told reporters in Kandy ahead of Friday's final match against Oman, now a dead rubber. We're usually alive coming to these points in time, but it's not to be. We've put ourselves in this position. So hopefully, Oman, we can prepare and go and do the job there," he added.