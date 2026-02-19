Pathan advocates tactical shuffle for India amid Tilak Varma's recent struggles: 'Could Suryakumar Yadav bat at no. 3?

Tilak Varma is beginning to face questions over his recent form with the India national cricket team, as the fluency and intent that once set him apart have not been as evident. A few months ago, he played a key role in India’s Asia Cup triumph, delivering a match-winning performance against Pakistan in the final. However, since returning from the injury that ruled him out of the T20Is against New Zealand, he has struggled to regain momentum. In four matches at T20 World Cup, the left-hander has managed 106 runs, scoring at a strike rate of 120.45, which has raised concerns. Tilak Varma's strike rate has come under the scanner as Pathan suggested India to move Suryakumar Yadav at number 3. (PTI)

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared his assessment of Tilak's recent outings, noting that while the youngster displayed maturity and awareness during the Sri Lanka leg against Pakistan, he had hoped for a more assertive approach from him in Ahmedabad versus Netherlands, particularly on a surface that offered better conditions for stroke play.

“As far as Tilak’s batting is concerned, I had certain expectations. The way he was batting in Sri Lanka, you could see that he was playing with awareness and responsibility. Ishan Kishan was scoring quickly, so Tilak was batting at around a strike rate of 100 because he did not want to lose his wicket. However, in Ahmedabad, I expected more from Tilak Varma. His strike rate should have been better because the pitch was better. That is something he will need to focus on,” Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Apart from Ishan Kishan, the Indian top order hasn’t quite clicked. Abhishek Sharma endured a hat-trick of ducks, while Tilak has grappled with his strike rate, managing 114.81 even during his 331-run knock against the Netherlands in the last match.

Looking ahead to India’s clash with South Africa, Pathan highlighted a key tactical concern involving India’s left-heavy top order, explaining how the presence of Abhishek, Ishan and Tilak together could make it easier for opponents to shape their bowling plans.

“In the next match against South Africa, there will be a few tactical battles. But according to me, the most crucial tactical point concerns Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Tilak Varma. All three are left-handers. What happens when three left-handers come one after another is that it becomes comparatively easier for the opposition to plan their strategy. Take the example of the turning pitch against Pakistan. Salman Ali Agha, who is primarily a batter and only a part-time bowler, was able to bowl two effective overs because there were two left-handers at the crease. Similarly, against the Netherlands, Aryan Dutt was able to bowl well in the powerplay and deliver at least two overs in one spell. In such situations, the opposition is able to exert control in some sense," he added.

"Would you consider promoting Surya?' Pathan also suggested that in high-stakes games, particularly knockouts, India might face added pressure due to their left-handed top order. He proposed that tactical adjustments, such as promoting Suryakumar Yadav to number three and pushing Tilak Varma down the order, could help counter opposition strategies like those employed by part-time bowlers such as Aiden Markram or Aryan Dutt.

“If this happens in a big match, especially in a knockout game, it could put India under pressure. Even against South Africa, Aiden Markram could come on to bowl, even though he is not a pure bowler, similar to Aryan Dutt. So from that perspective, would you want to break this left-hand combination? Could Surya bat at number three? Could that be a tactical move? If not against South Africa in Ahmedabad, where the pitch does not grip much, then perhaps at a venue like Sri Lanka where the ball grips more. Would you consider promoting Suryakumar Yadav up the order and pushing Tilak to number four? Is that something you would want to try? In my opinion, it should be considered,” he added.