Are Cardi B and Stefon Diggs back together? DC concert sparks reunion buzz

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were seen together in Washington, DC, days after reports of a possible breakup, sparking attention to their relationship. The sighting took place during Cardi B’s “Little Miss Drama” tour stop on April 8, where Diggs was present at the venue. Cardi B and Stefon Diggs spark reunion buzz after being spotted together at her DC concert. (Getty Images via AFP)

Videos shared on social media showed him attending the show with his younger brother, Trevon Diggs, and their mother, Stephanie Diggs.

Footage from the event showed Diggs watching the performance from the crowd. Personal trainer Clyde Simmons also shared clips on Instagram Stories showing the NFL player and his family at the venue.

An eyewitness at the event said the two appeared to interact during the evening and were later seen leaving the venue together in the same car.