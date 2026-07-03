Fact check: Did Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan get married? Debunking the viral claim about Creed co-stars

Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan have become one of the most celebrated on-screen Hollywood duos through the Creed film franchise, earning widespread praise for their convincing romantic chemistry throughout the boxing series. An X account shared a couple photos of Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan and claimed they are married. (Instagram)

When actors share such a natural connection on screen, it is common for fans to wonder whether that chemistry extends beyond the cameras, often fueling speculation about a possible real-life relationship.

While some on-screen romances have eventually turned into real-life relationships, more often than not, the speculation ends up having no truth behind it.

So, what is the reality behind the viral claim involving the Creed co-stars?

Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson are married? A speculation gained traction after an X account shared two photos of Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan on Tuesday. One image appeared to show the pair dining together during an outing, while another featured Jordan taking a selfie inside a moving car.

However, it was the caption accompanying the post that drew the most attention, as it made claims about the duo's marital status.

“I can't believe that they're actually married,” the poster wrote in the caption.