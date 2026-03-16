Michael B Jordan celebrates his Best Actor Oscar win with burger run, internet calls it the ‘most real moment’

Fresh off his Best Actor win for Sinners at the Oscars 2026, Michael B Jordan celebrated the milestone in the most unexpected way – with a late-night burger run. Still dressed in his tuxedo, the star was spotted ordering a burger and fries at a joint. And the trophy joined the meal, as a beaming Jordan posed with his golden statue right at the counter. Michael B. Jordan won the first Oscar of his career for Sinners.

Michael B Jordan’s celebratory meal after Oscar win On Sunday, Michael B Jordan won his first Oscar of his career. Jordan went to In-N-Out Burger to celebrate his Oscar win. Several pictures and videos of the actor in the joint have surfaced on social media.

In the video, which is already catching attention on social media, Jordan is seen clad in his tailored tuxedo. He was spotted walking up to the counter, to place an order: some burgers and a side of fries. Later, he was also seen signing autographs at the counters.

And the golden statue didn’t leave his side. He was seen at the joint with his trophy, which got the people at the joint even more excited.

Videos from the outing show Jordan walking into the burger joint with his security team, as the crowd quickly swelled at the sight of the newly crowned Oscar winner, and paparazzi trailed close behind. In later clips, the actor is seen settling in and enjoying his meal at the spot.

The videos quickly made their way onto social media, where fans couldn’t get enough of the wholesome moment. Many social media users praised Jordan for keeping his celebration simple and relatable, with several calling the burger run the “most real post-Oscar moment.”

One shared, “He has an incredible attitude for that situation. It doesn't look like he just expected it to be easy, just quickly getting in and”, with another writing, “That’s a way to celebrate”. One wrote, “Michael B. Jordan celebrates his #Oscars win the real way… at In-N-Out Burger.”

“Michael B. Jordan was just spotted at In-N-Out Burger showing love to workers and fans while holding his Oscar after winning Best Actor in a Leading Role for “Sinners” at the 98th Academy Awards,” one commented.