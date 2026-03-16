Michael B Jordan celebrates his Best Actor Oscar win with burger run, internet calls it the ‘most real moment’
On Sunday, Michael B. Jordan took home an Oscar for playing twin brothers Smoke and Stack in the supernatural thriller Sinners.
Fresh off his Best Actor win for Sinners at the Oscars 2026, Michael B Jordan celebrated the milestone in the most unexpected way – with a late-night burger run. Still dressed in his tuxedo, the star was spotted ordering a burger and fries at a joint. And the trophy joined the meal, as a beaming Jordan posed with his golden statue right at the counter.
Michael B Jordan’s celebratory meal after Oscar win
On Sunday, Michael B Jordan won his first Oscar of his career. Jordan went to In-N-Out Burger to celebrate his Oscar win. Several pictures and videos of the actor in the joint have surfaced on social media.
In the video, which is already catching attention on social media, Jordan is seen clad in his tailored tuxedo. He was spotted walking up to the counter, to place an order: some burgers and a side of fries. Later, he was also seen signing autographs at the counters.
And the golden statue didn’t leave his side. He was seen at the joint with his trophy, which got the people at the joint even more excited.
Videos from the outing show Jordan walking into the burger joint with his security team, as the crowd quickly swelled at the sight of the newly crowned Oscar winner, and paparazzi trailed close behind. In later clips, the actor is seen settling in and enjoying his meal at the spot.
The videos quickly made their way onto social media, where fans couldn’t get enough of the wholesome moment. Many social media users praised Jordan for keeping his celebration simple and relatable, with several calling the burger run the “most real post-Oscar moment.”
One shared, “He has an incredible attitude for that situation. It doesn't look like he just expected it to be easy, just quickly getting in and”, with another writing, “That’s a way to celebrate”. One wrote, “Michael B. Jordan celebrates his #Oscars win the real way… at In-N-Out Burger.”
“Michael B. Jordan was just spotted at In-N-Out Burger showing love to workers and fans while holding his Oscar after winning Best Actor in a Leading Role for “Sinners” at the 98th Academy Awards,” one commented.
Michael B Jordan wins best actor Oscar for Sinners
On Sunday, Michael B Jordan took home the lead actor statue for playing twin brothers Smoke and Stack in the supernatural thriller Sinners. His victory makes him the sixth Black man to triumph in the lead actor category.
The actor gave shout-outs to Denzel Washington and Halle Berry in his acceptance speech. “I stand here because of the people that came before me,” Jordan said before naming Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker and Will Smith, as well as Halle Berry, the first and only Black woman to win for lead actress.
He added, “To be amongst those giants, those greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guides… Thank you everybody in this room and everybody at home for supporting me over my career. I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me. So thank you for keeping betting on me.”
For the accolade, Jordan was competing with Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon) and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).
“Man, God is good. God is good,” Jordan said on stage before shouting out his family members in the audience, adding, “Momma, what’s up? You know how I feel about my mother. And my father is here. Pops, where you at? My dad came from Ghana to be here.” The 98th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More