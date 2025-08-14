Denzel Washington doesn't really care about the Oscars, says: ‘God never asks how many Oscars you have..’

Denzel Washington has nine Oscar nominations, two golden statuettes, and… absolutely no interest in chasing any more. The legendary actor, who won best supporting actor for Glory (1989) and best actor for Training Day (2001), says awards have never dictated his career choices. Denzel Washington winning his Oscar

“I don’t do it for Oscars. I don’t care about that kind of stuff,” Washington told Jake’s Takes while promoting his new film Highest 2 Lowest. “I’ve been at this a long time, and there’s times when I won and shouldn’t have won, and then didn’t win and should’ve won. Man gives the award. God gives the reward.”

In true Denzel style, he doubled down on his indifference: “I’m not that interested in Oscars. People ask me, ‘Where do I keep it?’ Well, next to the other one. I’m not bragging! Just telling you how I feel about it. On my last day, [Oscars] aren’t going to do me a bit of good.”

When interviewer Jake Hamilton joked, “I don’t think God ever asks how many Oscars you have,” Denzel laughed and replied, “He might go, ‘That’s why I gave you an extra week.’ [As] long as he says, ‘Now, get on up here,’ I’m alright.”

That calm perspective came in handy earlier this year, when Washington was considered one of the year’s biggest “Oscar snubs” for Gladiator II (2024). Asked by The New York Times about missing out on a nomination, he couldn’t have been less bothered: “Are you kidding me? Awww. Oh, I’m so upset. I’m happy for all that did, and I’m happy with what I’m doing.”

In fact, on the very day the nominations were announced, he was busy rehearsing Othello on Broadway. “I was sitting there smiling, going: Look at you. On the day you didn’t get a nomination for an Oscar, you’re working on Othello on Broadway. Are you kidding me?” he said. With a grin, he added, “Listen, I’ve been around too long. I’m getting wiser, working on talking less and learning to understand more — and that’s exciting.”