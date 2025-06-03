Michael B. Jordan reveals how Denzel Washington's advice influenced his approach to fame; ‘If they see you all week...’

Michael B. Jordan disclosed that he continued to abide by a piece of advice regarding maintaining his privacy that he received from Denzel Washington. Michael B. Jordan in Sinners

Speaking to New York magazine, the actor revealed the reason why he kept himself away from the public limelight, stating that he has always been private about his life since it “creates a demand.”

Michael B. Jordan reveals how Denzel Washington's advice shaped his career choices

Jordan claimed that Washington, whom he considers an inspiration, had offered him great tip to avoid overexposure. He remembered the senior actor telling him, “If they see you all week for free, why would they pay to see you on a weekend?”

In 2021, Washington directed the film A Journal for Jordan, in which they both costarred.

Jordan recently played the twin brothers Smoke and Stack in the hit movie Sinners.

Michael B. Jordan's bond with Ryan Coogler

Prior to working on several projects with Sinners director Ryan Coogler, the actor claimed he was “really, really, really unsure of what my career was going to be.” “Am I a TV actor? Where am I going? And I was like, Man, I just want an independent film. I can show what I can do, and I just need to know if I could carry a film or not, if I could be a lead.”

Following this, Jordan collaborated with Coogler on his first film as director, Fruitvale Station (2013), Creed (2015), Black Panther (2018), and Sinners (2025).

Regarding his initial encounter with the director, Jordan mentioned, “He told me he thought I was a movie star.”

According to him, Coogler thought he was “a great actor and he wanted to show the rest of the world that.”

When Michael B Jordan said he’s ‘proud’ of Jonathan Majors

After his Creed III co-star was accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend in February, Jordan surprisingly declared that he was "proud" of Jonathan Majors.

He stated that time that he was pleased of how he handled everything. Hailing his strength and resilience, Jordan told GQ, "I'm glad he's good," and he said he would collaborate with Majors in the future.