Michael B Jordan's Ferrari rams into parked car in Los Angeles, no evidence of a DUI: Report

Michael B. Jordan had an accident in Los Angeles on Saturday night after he crashed his car into a similarly-coloured car which was parked. As per TMZ, the incident happened around 11:30 pm, when Michael was driving his blue Ferrari. No injury has been reported other than the cars involved. Also read: Ranveer Singh hangs out with Marvel stars Jonathan Majors, Michael B Jordan and Simu Liu at NBA game Michael B Jordan car accident in LA.(AFP)

Michael B. Jordan's car crash

As per the report, the Los Angeles Police Department has responded to the car crash and revealed no signs of the actor being under the influence of alcohol or any other substance. Reportedly, cops did not perform a field sobriety test.

It is being reported that Michael has not yet explained what happened to the authorities. He has reportedly been asked to fill out the mandatory police report online.

Meanwhile, reports also asserted that no damage to property or injury has been reported. The visuals of the two damaged cars have surfaced online.

Video of Michael B Jordan's damaged car

A video showed the actor's car in an absolutely bad state. It also showed one of the gold-rimmed tires far away from the car as it seemingly came off during the collision. Reportedly, Michael's swanky ride was worth $430,000, which is completely wrecked.

Michael B Jordan is best known for playing Oscar Grant in Fruitvale Station (2013), boxer Adonis Creed in Creed (2015) and Erik Killmonger in Black Panther (2018), in Ryan Coogler's movies. He recently reprised his role in Creed III which released in March 2023. The sequel also marked his directorial debut in addition to backing the film.

The actor will be reuniting with his favourite director Ryan Coogler in the upcoming movie based on the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal, titled Wrong Answer. He will also be a part of the second remake of The Thomas Crown Affair. Besides these, Michael has a vampire film, Blood Brothers in the pipeline. His production banner is also in the works with an upcoming HBO Max series, featuring a Black version of the DC Comics' Superman, Val-Zod. He will also be producing the sequel of I am Legend, which has actor Will Smith.

