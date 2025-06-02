Jonathon Joss dead at 59: All on his husband, loss of childhood home and beloved dogs in tragic fire

Jonathan Joss, an actor who garnered fame for voicing King of the Hill's John Redcorn, was shot and killed in Texas following a heated argument with his neighbor on Saturday. He is survived by his husband Tristan Kern de Gonzales, with whom he exchanged vows on Valentine's Day. Jonathon Joss lost everything earlier this year when a fire destroyed his San Antonio home.(X)

According to reports, San Antonio Police officers discovered Joss, 59, next to the road after being called in as the shooting was taking place. He was declared dead on the spot despite an attempt to resuscitate him.

The shooter was later taken into custody, but officers are yet to make any statement on the tragic incident, as per TMZ. His demise comes months after Joss lost his house and two dogs in a fire in January. The house, as per him, was constructed by his in the 1950s.

Earlier this year, he posted on Facebook, “We may have lost our home, but not our hope. “We’re moving forward with love, humor, and a little elbow grease…and we’re incredibly grateful for every ounce of support,” he added.

Joss with his husband Tristan Kern de Gonzales on Valentine's Day Credit: Facebook / Tristan Kern de Gonzales

Where was Jonathon Joss before his demise?

Before his demise, Joss was in Austin, Texas, in a bid to offer The Redcorn Experience to his fans. According to Facebook, the grand event featured a meet and greet with Joss, live music, and a Q&A session.

In a May 25 Facebook post, Joss wrote, “We’re bringing stories, laughs, music, and that unmistakable Redcorn energy to the heart of Texas for one unforgettable night. Whether you're a longtime fan or just curious what the spirit of Redcorn is all about — this is for you.”

Following the event, Joss wrote on Facebook that he and his husband were looking for a ride back to San Antonio.

Also Read: Is it safe to travel to Italy's Sicily? Red code warning issued after ‘intense’ Mount Etna eruption

Jonathon Joss childhood home and pets in fire

He lost everything earlier this year when a fire destroyed his San Antonio home.

“This wasn't just any home - it was the house his father built for his mother in 1957, filled with a lifetime of memories,” read the GoFundMe description.

A GoFundMe established on his behalf claims that Joss lost his childhood home and belongings, along with three cherished dogs.

Jonathon Joss dead at 59: Tributes pour in

Meanwhile, several fans expressed outrage over the shooting incident that claimed the life of Joss.

"They took my brother away from me man…Jonathan Joss aka John Redcorn….i love you brother until i see you again,” one [person wrote on X.

“John Redcorn was pretty much the only contemporary Native representation I had in comedy growing up. Probably the funniest Native character in cartoon history and a lot of that was on Jonathan Joss' pitch perfect rezzy uncle performance. RIP to one of the best to ever do it,” another reacted.