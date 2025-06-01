Washington DC zoo shooting reports false, no active shooter: Police

The Washington D.C. Police Department has confirmed that reports of a shooting at the Smithsonian National Zoological Park on Saturday evening were false. No shooting at DC zoo. (UnSplash)

“There is NO active shooter or threat at the National Zoo. Officers are investigating a report of a fight between two adults,” police said in a post on X.

What happened?

Earlier in the evening, several witnesses took to social media claiming there was an active shooter on zoo grounds. Some reported hearing gunshots and seeing people running in panic.

“Currently at the Smithsonian National Zoo in DC where there is an active shooter on the premises. Police are here, the shooter is still believed to be active. Currently herded into the visitor center,” one witness wrote on X.

Another added, “We just passed by the zoo there were 11 police cars there !!!!”

A third person reported, “What's up with the shooting noise??? Make the city safe again.”

Another person wrote, “Oh no an active shooter at the National Zoo. Info from an associate at the zoo right now in hiding with her daughter. This is terrible."

Despite these reports, police have confirmed that no gunshots were fired and there is no active threat to the public.

Also Read: Mariucci Arena shooting leaves 2 injured after Wayzata High School graduation

Two people shot in Southeast DC

On Friday night, police responded to reports of gunshots fired in Southeast Washington, D.C. Officers arrived at the 1200 block of I Street around 10:40 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were conscious and breathing when first responders arrived and were quickly transported to local hospitals for treatment.

No arrests have been made so far, and police have not released any information about possible suspects.