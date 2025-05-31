Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mariucci Arena shooting: Gunfire reported during Wayzata High School graduation on University of Minnesota campus

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 31, 2025 08:15 AM IST

A shooting was reported at the Mariucci Arena on the University of Minnesota campus during Wayzata High School’s graduation ceremony on Friday.

A shooting was reported at Mariucci Arena on the University of Minnesota campus during Wayzata High School’s graduation ceremony on Friday, according to The Minnesota Times. Police and emergency medical services responded to the scene. 

Gunfire was reported at Mariucci Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.(UnSplash)
Gunfire was reported at Mariucci Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.(UnSplash)

The university issued an alert around 8:40 p.m., urging the public to avoid the area until further notice. The suspect is now in police custody. As of now, it remains unclear whether anyone was injured in the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / Mariucci Arena shooting: Gunfire reported during Wayzata High School graduation on University of Minnesota campus
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On