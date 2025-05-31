Mariucci Arena shooting: Gunfire reported during Wayzata High School graduation on University of Minnesota campus

A shooting was reported at Mariucci Arena on the University of Minnesota campus during Wayzata High School’s graduation ceremony on Friday, according to The Minnesota Times. Police and emergency medical services responded to the scene. Gunfire was reported at Mariucci Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.(UnSplash)

The university issued an alert around 8:40 p.m., urging the public to avoid the area until further notice. The suspect is now in police custody. As of now, it remains unclear whether anyone was injured in the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information